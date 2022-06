ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - One man was arrested following an investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) into a shooting that occurred earlier this week in Ullin. According to an ISP release, Robert Nelson, 56, from Ullin, was arrested on charges approved by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s Office for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

ULLIN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO