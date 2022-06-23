Cortland Police arrest man for allegedly using counterfeit cash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a man allegedly responsible for damaging property. Officers say an intoxicated man vandalized multiple cars and an apartment building door. They say the crimes happened around 2:30 Friday morning on South Cayuga Street. The suspect is described as a short...
An Onondaga county resident is in jail facing charges following a traffic stop over the weekend. The New York State Police says that 20-year-old Devine E. Mobley, Jr. of Syracuse was arrested after Mobley Jr.'s vehicle was stopped in North Syracuse on Saturday, June 25, 2022. According to a written...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Ithaca Police Department is investigating two separate burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours of June 22nd to June 23rd. The first reported burglary occurred at the Newman Municipal Golf Course on Pier Road. The suspect(s) in this crime allegedly broke into the clubhouse and stole undisclosed property.
An Arcadia man has is facing multiple charges after a Saturday afternoon incident. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 64 year old James Natale after he allegedly went onto his neighbor’s property and attacked the neighbor with a metal chair. Natale was taken to jail...
HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 18th. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and were last seen in a dark-colored SUV […]
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after police found an illegal weapon. Cortland Police say James Wright crashed his vehicle into a tree on Rickard Street Tuesday. They say two rifles and a sawed-off shotgun were found in his possession. The barrel of the shotgun...
State police arrested a 26-year-old Sodus man following an investigation into a contractor failing to complete work. Tylor Felix, 26, of Sodus was charged with grand larceny, as a felony, after his company “Felix’s Gutters and Improvement” allegedly took $3,000 from a customer in Skaneateles to perform roof and gutter work.
AUBURN, N.Y. — Auburn police are investigating an overnight shooting outside of a bar. Police say a woman in her 20's was shot outside Lavish Lounge shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning. The unidentified woman was brought to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. She is in critical but stable...
A local man is wanted by police on several bench warrants In Oneida County. Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old Deshawn P Jackson, who might currently be residing in the Brewerton area near Oneida Lake. Police say Jackson is wanted on three arrest warrants and one bench...
SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Justice has reported that a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has been living in the City of Utica was indicted for drug trafficking on June 23rd. On Thursday, 38-year-old Jose Campusano was indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal reentry into the United States after […]
An Endicott man will spend 1-and-a-half to three years in New York State Prison as a Second Felony Offender because of a minor car break-in. 38-year-old Nicholas Maloney pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny for stealing credit cards out of an unlocked vehicle in the Town of Union. According to a...
A day after Tioga County Sheriff's officials requested the public's help in piecing together information concerning the discovery of an Owego-area woman's body Sheriff Gary Howard is announcing an arrest for murder. In a news release issued late in the afternoon Thursday, authorities announced they had arrested a neighbor in...
West Monroe, N.Y. – A town justice in Oswego County, who resigned in response to an investigation into stolen funds, originally tried to blame the theft on her daughter, according to court papers filed by the State Police. Prosecutors allege Inman stole over $7,500 dollars from a bank account...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A bouncer at a downtown Syracuse nightclub was stabbed after denying a man entry Friday night, police said. Around 11:40 p.m., police received reports of a stabbing at Orbis Lounge, 134 East Genesee St., near Hanover Square, according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 24-year-old...
Sue A. McGovern, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker and an exhaust violation. Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket...
