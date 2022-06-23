Cortland Police arrest man for allegedly using counterfeit cash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A pair of burglaries in Ithaca. Police say two businesses were burglarized during the overnight hours heading into Thursday morning. The first crime allegedly happened at the Newman Municipal Golf Course. Authorities say property was stolen after the clubhouse was broken into. The second burglary allegedly took place at Eta Pie on West Seneca Street. Officers say an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

