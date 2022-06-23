ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Cortland Police arrest man for allegedly using counterfeit cash

whcuradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Counterfeit money suspected in Cortland. On...

whcuradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Police search for vandalism suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a man allegedly responsible for damaging property. Officers say an intoxicated man vandalized multiple cars and an apartment building door. They say the crimes happened around 2:30 Friday morning on South Cayuga Street. The suspect is described as a short...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD seeking info in pair of burglaries

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A pair of burglaries in Ithaca. Police say two businesses were burglarized during the overnight hours heading into Thursday morning. The first crime allegedly happened at the Newman Municipal Golf Course. Authorities say property was stolen after the clubhouse was broken into. The second burglary allegedly took place at Eta Pie on West Seneca Street. Officers say an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Investigating Pair of Burglaries

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Ithaca Police Department is investigating two separate burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours of June 22nd to June 23rd. The first reported burglary occurred at the Newman Municipal Golf Course on Pier Road. The suspect(s) in this crime allegedly broke into the clubhouse and stole undisclosed property.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Man Attacks Neighbor with Chair

An Arcadia man has is facing multiple charges after a Saturday afternoon incident. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 64 year old James Natale after he allegedly went onto his neighbor’s property and attacked the neighbor with a metal chair. Natale was taken to jail...
ARCADIA, NY
WWLP

UPDATE: Yorkville Police seeking help identifying larceny suspects

HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 18th. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and were last seen in a dark-colored SUV […]
HERKIMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit Money#Cortland Police
whcuradio.com

Police: Illegal shotgun, rifles found on Cortland man

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after police found an illegal weapon. Cortland Police say James Wright crashed his vehicle into a tree on Rickard Street Tuesday. They say two rifles and a sawed-off shotgun were found in his possession. The barrel of the shotgun...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Owego man arrested for allegedly killing woman in her home

UPDATE: An Owego man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in her home earlier this month. John Prentice, 40, was arrested on June 23 by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murder of 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne. The Sheriff’s Office started the investigation on June 19 when deputies were […]
OWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Woman shot outside bar in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. — Auburn police are investigating an overnight shooting outside of a bar. Police say a woman in her 20's was shot outside Lavish Lounge shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning. The unidentified woman was brought to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. She is in critical but stable...
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 34

Dominican Republic man living in Utica indicted on drug charges

SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Justice has reported that a citizen of the Dominican Republic who has been living in the City of Utica was indicted for drug trafficking on June 23rd. On Thursday, 38-year-old Jose Campusano was indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal reentry into the United States after […]
UTICA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Murder Charged in Death of Town of Tioga Woman

A day after Tioga County Sheriff's officials requested the public's help in piecing together information concerning the discovery of an Owego-area woman's body Sheriff Gary Howard is announcing an arrest for murder. In a news release issued late in the afternoon Thursday, authorities announced they had arrested a neighbor in...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida Police Department blotter

Sue A. McGovern, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker and an exhaust violation. Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket...
ONEIDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy