Workers beat the heat by getting done early

Most of Mississippi including the local area is under a heat advisory today. There’s also a marginal risk of severe storms through this evening. Today’s heat follows Mississippi’s hottest temperatures of the season Saturday with both Meridian and Hattiesburg-Laurel recording highs of 104. Meridian hit the triple digits six days in a row before topping out Sunday at 96. This should be the last of the extreme heat for a while. The National Weather Service says a cold front moving through the state will increase daily rain chances and highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO