ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Workers beat the heat by getting done early

WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtremely dangerous heat will be possible along the Mississippi Coast on Friday thanks to increasingly muggy conditions. Rain chance is slim today but should be higher Sunday, finally bringing relief for...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Scrapin’ the Coast hosts its final day for eventful weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The epic Scrapin’ the Coast weekend has come to a close. For 20 years, the annual event has brought more folks to the Coast each year. Jackson Bertran said he comes with his family each year. “I’ve always been up to cars and trucks. I...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Discussing the latest shakeup at Coastal Mississippi and the tourism commission

Wet weather across the Gulf Coast region at times this week thanks to a disturbance headed for Texas and a nearby front. Click and watch the forecast video for details. In this week's Good News, we take you to a Unity Walk in Biloxi and check in on "Feeding the Gulf Coast Mississippi." Plus, we're celebrating two of the nation's best coastal small towns right here in South Mississippi!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Heat Advisory And Storms Possible Through This Evening, Relief Next Week

Most of Mississippi including the local area is under a heat advisory today. There’s also a marginal risk of severe storms through this evening. Today’s heat follows Mississippi’s hottest temperatures of the season Saturday with both Meridian and Hattiesburg-Laurel recording highs of 104. Meridian hit the triple digits six days in a row before topping out Sunday at 96. This should be the last of the extreme heat for a while. The National Weather Service says a cold front moving through the state will increase daily rain chances and highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Ocean Springs QB Brayson Hubbard commits to Alabama

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A coast standout quarterback made a major commitment Sunday. Ocean Springs quarterback Brayson Hubbard announced on Twitter he’s committed to the University of Alabama to play football. Hubbard led the Greyhounds to an undefeated regular season last year as a junior and was named...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
WLOX

Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As people in Biloxi and throughout the Gulf Coast avoid Highway 90 this weekend due to Scrapin’ the Coast, multiple wrecks are being reported on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. In Jackson County, back ups are being reported on either side of the Highway 57 exit....
WLOX

Pascagoula Mayor Jay Willis says new FEMA flood maps are hurting development

Wet weather across the Gulf Coast region at times this week thanks to a disturbance headed for Texas and a nearby front. Click and watch the forecast video for details. In this week's Good News, we take you to a Unity Walk in Biloxi and check in on "Feeding the Gulf Coast Mississippi." Plus, we're celebrating two of the nation's best coastal small towns right here in South Mississippi!
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLBT

Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night. Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition. The Top 10 were announced shortly after the Miss Mississippi competition began. After competing...
wcbi.com

Columbus Woman Claims Half-A-Million Dollar Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

JACKSON, MISS –A Columbus woman, still in shock, claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The player loves Mississippi Match 5 and plays every week, always choosing the Quick Pick option. Typically, she purchases five tickets each time. Something made her up that number and purchase 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. As she checked her numbers Tuesday night, it was the seventh ticket yielding her big win.
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayou View Middle School#Wlox Cbs#Wlox Abc
WLBT

Miss Mississippi: Journey to the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-one Miss Mississippi candidates have competed in the preliminary competition over the last three nights. Six of them have won top honors, but that is not a guarantee that we will see them in the Top 10 at Miss Mississippi tonight. In the final round of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Financial strategist Mitch Kramer on what's driving inflation in America

Wet weather across the Gulf Coast region at times this week thanks to a disturbance headed for Texas and a nearby front. Click and watch the forecast video for details. In this week's Good News, we take you to a Unity Walk in Biloxi and check in on "Feeding the Gulf Coast Mississippi." Plus, we're celebrating two of the nation's best coastal small towns right here in South Mississippi!
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Dinosaurs on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk with the dinosaurs?. Well, in Mississippi’s only aquarium, located in Gulfport, explorers of all ages can experience an interactive and entertaining view on the prehistoric world. From now until Sunday, October 2nd, guests can meet the powerful Tyrannosaurus...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening June 25: Fourth annual Pride celebration in Biloxi

Today brings us more intense heat and humidity. Highs will be near 100 this afternoon, and the heat index will be as high as 112. No surprise, we’ll be under another Heat Advisory today. There is a chance for some hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. Those of us that get rain will have some relief from the heat. Others of us will stay dry. More cloud cover and rain on Sunday could lower temperatures.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Caldwell
WLOX

Cayce Seal’s legacy still alive a year after his death

One last day of practice on Friday before two - or, maybe three - consecutive gamedays to round out the college baseball season. What a ride it has been, and what a ride it will continue to be through the weekend, between two teams who took slightly different paths to get here.
GULFPORT, MS
WTOK-TV

Columbus woman wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.
COLUMBUS, MS
WLOX

Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a weather phenomenon known as a microburst, extensive damage is being reported near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs. Reports say the microburst damaged twelve separate cars in addition to one of the hospital’s metal awnings. Four homes and a shoe store near the hospital were also damaged during the event.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Old Fort Bayou Bridge closing nightly for maintenance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mark M. Seymour Senior Memorial Bridge, otherwise known as the Old Fort Bayou Bridge, will be closing routinely nightly for maintenance starting Sunday night. The bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. leading up to Friday morning. Detour signage will be...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Two South Mississippians representing Ole Miss in Omaha

A state champion head basketball coach, a Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame member, and former principal of Bayou View Middle School, his resume is loaded. Which means no shortage of memories. Cam Devanney enjoying huge turnaround season in Biloxi. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT. His batting average...
GULFPORT, MS
WAPT

Big turnout for 2022 Mississippi Comic Con

JACKSON, Miss. — Thousands of people flocked to the capital city Saturday and Sunday for the 2022 Mississippi Comic Con. Fans of comics, anime and professional wrestling were at the Mississippi Trade Mart to both buy and sell novelty items and cosplay as their favorite characters. Organizers say the...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

St. James Catholic Church designs pro-life car tags

The rain didn’t stop a group of veterans from hitting the streets in Biloxi this morning for the Old Glory Relay. It’s still going to be hot and humid today, but we have a better chance for more cloud cover and rain. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy