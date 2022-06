There is no better time for an epic California road trip! Whether you're heading south from San Francisco or north from Los Angeles, a classic and spectacular route awaits along the Pacific Coast’s Highway One, through beautiful Monterey County. One hundred and twenty-nine miles (207 km) of Highway One, from Monterey through Big Sur and down to San Luis Obispo, has been declared an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Scenic Byways Program and a State Scenic Highway by the State of California. The scenery simply can't be beat!

