Maryland State

MVA tests new technology to negate drunk driving

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
New technology that would make drunk driving impossible could be coming to cars in the future.

Maryland's MVA recently concluded a pilot program researching the technology.

It's called the driver alcohol detection system for safety and works by measuring the alcohol level on a driver’s breath as they breathe naturally, with small sensors built into the car panels.

If the alcohol level is too high, the car simply won't move.

In 2019, the technology was installed in eight MDOT vehicles.

"It gave the folks on the back end, the engineers, a lot of great data in terms of how the systems are working, different weather conditions. Obviously it gets really cold, we get humid temperatures in Maryland how to see how humidity affected it. The end of the day they want the technology to be incredibly resilient and they want it to be accurate," said Chrissy Nizer, MDOT MVA Administrator.

The sensors can even be adjusted from zero tolerance for teens to the legal limit for adults.

