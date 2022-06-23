Detroit Lakes council members updated on $5.7 million city hall remodel project

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, June 7, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Nelson, Grimsley and Vareberg, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda as presented (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of May 17, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: Gerry Schram spoke on inflation and requested the Becker County Board look for savings wherever they can. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Nelson: Soil & Water, NRM, and Red River Basin Commissioner Knutson: NRM, Sheriff’s Committee, Environmental Services Committee, EDA, and Prairie Lakes Municipal Waste Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report Commissioner Grimsley: Historical Society, LARL, Transit Committee, and Museum Construction Commissioner Okeson: Public Works Construction Meeting, Wannigan Park, Sheriff Committee, and Transit Committee Appointments: None County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: Budget Schedule – for the upcoming 2023 Budget, Roy Smith – County Surveyor retirement, Board of Equalization – June 21, 2022, 6:00 pm, Juneteenth – will only be a county holiday if passed as a state holiday, AMC Meeting – June 17, EDA Coordination position – proposed to change to an EDA Manager, Highway Building Sale and Lease, ARPA Grants Motion to approve the following Collective Bargaining Agreements: 2022 Teamsters Sheriff’s Office Clerical Contract and MOAs (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve 2022 Non-Bargaining Unit General Wage Increase of 3.25%, 75/25 Health Insurance Split (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve forming a Benefits Committee and Benefits Committee Bylaws without commissioners unless requested by the committee (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve FISH Committee with 2 commissioners with Vareberg and Nelson being appointed, and with some funding from the 2023 budget (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to table the Catastrophic Leave Bank Policy until the June 21, 2022 meeting for further review (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Personnel Requests: Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1B to hire a Full-Time Human Resources Director (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1C to convert the Part-Time Human Resources Assistant position to a Full-Time Human Resources Assistant position and hire for position (Nelson, Vareberg) Roll Call Vote: Knutson – Nay, Grimsley – Nay, Nelson – In Favor, Okeson – In Favor, Vareberg – In Favor. With a 3-2 vote motion carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1D to hire a Full-Time Information Technology Director (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1O to hire a Full-Time County Veterans Service Officer (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1P to convert the Full-Time Veteran Service Assistant position to a Full-Time Assistant County Veterans Services Officer position and hire for the position (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 05/18/2022 in the amount of $30,646.29 05/20/2022 in the amount of $23,174.58 05/25/2022 in the amount of $ 8,962,039.95 05/31/2022 in the amount of $66,406.99 Total of $9,082,267.81 Over 90 Days: Aramark dated 02/15/2022 in the amount of $107.83, invoice just turned in. Dakota Supply Group dated 11/21 & 02/22 in the amount of $20.50, invoice just turned in. Mark’s Electric dated 12/28/2021 in the amount of $3,420.00, invoice just turned in. MN DOC dated 02/24/2022 in the amount of $1,830.00, invoice just turned in. Novus Glass dated 02/28/2022 in the amount of $690.64, invoice just turned in. Total of $6,068.97. Motion to approve paying Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1A accepting Tax ID Number 52.0068.000 as a land donation from DeVon Green (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to accept April 2022 Cash Comparison and Sales Tax and Investment Summary (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren Personnel Request: Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1F to hire a Full-Time Office Support Specialist (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1G to hire a Part-Time Office Support Specialist (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1H to hire a Part-Time Office Support Specialist (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1I to hire a Full-Time MnChoices Assessor Social Worker or Registered Nurse (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1J to hire a Full-Time Behavioral Health Social Worker (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Assessor: presented by Lisa Will Motion to approve -$1,004.00 abatement on PIN 49.0124.698 due to being an inactive parcel – platted (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1E – Bid Award – Project 003-639-017 to Dennis Drewes Inc. of Frazee, MN with low bid in the amount of $1,396,049.30 (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Deputy Sheriff Shane Richard Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1K - for approval to sell three retired squad cars to the County Fleet being paid out of the Special General Fund (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1L – to approve 2022 State of Minnesota Annual County Boat & Water Safety Grant Agreement (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Dollar General Conditional Use Permit Discussion – Several letters have been sent to Dollar General regarding a stipulation of the Conditional Use Permit being violated – the parking lot lights being left on overnight, an ongoing situation since February 2022, with no reply from Dollar General. Dollar General Manager called into the meeting to inform the board she has turned in several work orders to Dollar General Corporate to have the timer repaired to stop this issue. The Board asked Planning and Zoning Director, Kyle Vareberg to bring a resolution to June 21st Board Meeting with fines for violation of Conditional Use Permit Stipulations. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog Environmental Services Child Care Grant Application – denied 2 funding applications and 1 more applying NRM Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1M – North Country Trails (Laurnentain Lakes Chapter) funding request for $4,000.00 (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1N – Detroit Lakes Nordic Cross Country Ski Club Funding request for $7,500.00 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve 2022 Potty Shack Service Agreement in the amount of $7,324 (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Bucks Mills River Restoration Project – Closed Meeting Motion to close pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05 Subd. 3(c)(3) to develop or consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase or sale of real or personal property – 10:20 am (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to reopen from the closed session at 10:41 am (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Direction to move forward with purchase, request County Attorney to put together a Purchase Agreement. Motion to close pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05 Subd. 3(b) based on the attorney client privilege to discuss potential and pending legal actions with Teamsters Local 320, including pending grievances – 10:44 am (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to reopen from the closed session at 11:00 am (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. No direction given. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 11:00 am.

