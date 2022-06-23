ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Detroit Lakes council members updated on $5.7 million city hall remodel project

By Michael Achterling
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council received an update on the $5.7 million city hall remodel project from BHH Partners during their meeting on Tuesday. Project manager Matt Malone, of BHH Partners, said the remodeled facility will incorporate a series of conservation and sustainability features and, overall,...

www.dl-online.com

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, June 7, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Nelson, Grimsley and Vareberg, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda as presented (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of May 17, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: Gerry Schram spoke on inflation and requested the Becker County Board look for savings wherever they can. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Nelson: Soil & Water, NRM, and Red River Basin Commissioner Knutson: NRM, Sheriff’s Committee, Environmental Services Committee, EDA, and Prairie Lakes Municipal Waste Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report Commissioner Grimsley: Historical Society, LARL, Transit Committee, and Museum Construction Commissioner Okeson: Public Works Construction Meeting, Wannigan Park, Sheriff Committee, and Transit Committee Appointments: None County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: Budget Schedule – for the upcoming 2023 Budget, Roy Smith – County Surveyor retirement, Board of Equalization – June 21, 2022, 6:00 pm, Juneteenth – will only be a county holiday if passed as a state holiday, AMC Meeting – June 17, EDA Coordination position – proposed to change to an EDA Manager, Highway Building Sale and Lease, ARPA Grants Motion to approve the following Collective Bargaining Agreements: 2022 Teamsters Sheriff’s Office Clerical Contract and MOAs (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve 2022 Non-Bargaining Unit General Wage Increase of 3.25%, 75/25 Health Insurance Split (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve forming a Benefits Committee and Benefits Committee Bylaws without commissioners unless requested by the committee (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve FISH Committee with 2 commissioners with Vareberg and Nelson being appointed, and with some funding from the 2023 budget (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to table the Catastrophic Leave Bank Policy until the June 21, 2022 meeting for further review (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Personnel Requests: Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1B to hire a Full-Time Human Resources Director (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1C to convert the Part-Time Human Resources Assistant position to a Full-Time Human Resources Assistant position and hire for position (Nelson, Vareberg) Roll Call Vote: Knutson – Nay, Grimsley – Nay, Nelson – In Favor, Okeson – In Favor, Vareberg – In Favor. With a 3-2 vote motion carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1D to hire a Full-Time Information Technology Director (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1O to hire a Full-Time County Veterans Service Officer (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1P to convert the Full-Time Veteran Service Assistant position to a Full-Time Assistant County Veterans Services Officer position and hire for the position (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 05/18/2022 in the amount of $30,646.29 05/20/2022 in the amount of $23,174.58 05/25/2022 in the amount of $ 8,962,039.95 05/31/2022 in the amount of $66,406.99 Total of $9,082,267.81 Over 90 Days: Aramark dated 02/15/2022 in the amount of $107.83, invoice just turned in. Dakota Supply Group dated 11/21 & 02/22 in the amount of $20.50, invoice just turned in. Mark’s Electric dated 12/28/2021 in the amount of $3,420.00, invoice just turned in. MN DOC dated 02/24/2022 in the amount of $1,830.00, invoice just turned in. Novus Glass dated 02/28/2022 in the amount of $690.64, invoice just turned in. Total of $6,068.97. Motion to approve paying Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1A accepting Tax ID Number 52.0068.000 as a land donation from DeVon Green (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to accept April 2022 Cash Comparison and Sales Tax and Investment Summary (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren Personnel Request: Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1F to hire a Full-Time Office Support Specialist (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1G to hire a Part-Time Office Support Specialist (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1H to hire a Part-Time Office Support Specialist (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1I to hire a Full-Time MnChoices Assessor Social Worker or Registered Nurse (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1J to hire a Full-Time Behavioral Health Social Worker (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Assessor: presented by Lisa Will Motion to approve -$1,004.00 abatement on PIN 49.0124.698 due to being an inactive parcel – platted (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1E – Bid Award – Project 003-639-017 to Dennis Drewes Inc. of Frazee, MN with low bid in the amount of $1,396,049.30 (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Deputy Sheriff Shane Richard Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1K - for approval to sell three retired squad cars to the County Fleet being paid out of the Special General Fund (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1L – to approve 2022 State of Minnesota Annual County Boat & Water Safety Grant Agreement (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Dollar General Conditional Use Permit Discussion – Several letters have been sent to Dollar General regarding a stipulation of the Conditional Use Permit being violated – the parking lot lights being left on overnight, an ongoing situation since February 2022, with no reply from Dollar General. Dollar General Manager called into the meeting to inform the board she has turned in several work orders to Dollar General Corporate to have the timer repaired to stop this issue. The Board asked Planning and Zoning Director, Kyle Vareberg to bring a resolution to June 21st Board Meeting with fines for violation of Conditional Use Permit Stipulations. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog Environmental Services Child Care Grant Application – denied 2 funding applications and 1 more applying NRM Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1M – North Country Trails (Laurnentain Lakes Chapter) funding request for $4,000.00 (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-1N – Detroit Lakes Nordic Cross Country Ski Club Funding request for $7,500.00 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve 2022 Potty Shack Service Agreement in the amount of $7,324 (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Bucks Mills River Restoration Project – Closed Meeting Motion to close pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05 Subd. 3(c)(3) to develop or consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase or sale of real or personal property – 10:20 am (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to reopen from the closed session at 10:41 am (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Direction to move forward with purchase, request County Attorney to put together a Purchase Agreement. Motion to close pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05 Subd. 3(b) based on the attorney client privilege to discuss potential and pending legal actions with Teamsters Local 320, including pending grievances – 10:44 am (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to reopen from the closed session at 11:00 am (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. No direction given. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 11:00 am./s/ Pat Oman, County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson, Board Chair (June 26, 2022) 76516.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Several road closures planned for Fargo, West Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Several road closures and projects are set to get underway and continue in the FM Metro beginning Monday. - Beginning Monday, contractor crews will conduct asphalt patching on 12th Street E. north of 4th Avenue E. The road will be closed or reduced to a single lane intermittently through Tuesday, June 28. Signed detours and traffic control will be in place. This work is part of a rehabilitation project to repair nine aging sanitary sewer lift stations north of 13th Avenue.
WEST FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Notice of Public Hearing And Notice of I

Notice of Public Hearing And Notice of Intent to Enact an Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 375.51, notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission shall conduct a public hearing on July 12th, at 6:00 P.M. in the Jury Assembly Room, Third Floor, Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to consider an Amendment to the Becker County Zoning Ordinance. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or by participating in the public hearing. The general purpose of the Amendments is as follows: 1) Chapter 11, Section 2, Definitions: Twin Homes 2) Chapter 11, Section 2, Definitions: Lot Width Written comments will be accepted until 12:00 P.M. on September 14th, 2021. All comments shall be addressed to Planning and Zoning Department, Attention: Zoning Administrator, Becker County Court House, 915 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. (June 26, 2022) 76199.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 26-July 6

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Crews Continue to work on Highway 87 Reconstruction in Frazee

FRAZEE (KDLM) – Crews are progressing on the Highway 87 reconstruction project in Frazee. MnDOT says after four weeks of construction crews continue to work on Stage 1 and Stage 3 of the project. In Stage 1, crews are progressing through the underground utility replacements, including sewer, storm and...
FRAZEE, MN
EF-2 tornado tears 30-mile path from Cotton-Pickerel lakes to Menahga

DETROIT LAKES — Cleanup and power restoration continues after an EF-2 tornado tore a path from the Cotton-Pickerel lake area all the way to Menahga on Friday evening. “This tornado path is nearly 31 miles long!” the National Weather Service in Grand Forks said on its Facebook page.
MENAHGA, MN
Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
#City Hall#Remodel#Old City#Urban Construction#Bhh Partners
Food Truck Festival has community buzzing

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s something people look forward to and an event that has grown in popularity. “I’m just someone who really loves to eat man and with an event like this I can’t miss it you know, it’s rare to have events like this, and for someone like me who likes to eat and for anyone that likes to eat, I gotta be out here man,” says Elliot Hoff.
FARGO, ND
After Roe reversal, LGBTQ community in Fargo issues call to action

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pride Collective and Community Center in downtown Fargo is the first LGBTQ center in North Dakota, and Saturday, they’re spending the day trying their best to support their members in this time of uncertainty. “We could lose gay marriage. We could lose...
FARGO, ND
Fire damages apartment deck in West Fargo

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – No one was injured when fire damaged a second-story deck at an apartment complex in West Fargo Friday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the call at 2915 Bluestem Drive shortly after 3:35 p.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The apartment manager used...
WEST FARGO, ND
Semi fire snarls I-29 traffic in Fargo

A semi traveling south on I-29 in Fargo burned when the brakes of the trailer caught fire this afternoon (Sunday). The driver pulled over to the shoulder around 1:15 p.m. and the rear of the trailer became engulfed in flames. Fargo Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze. The 38 year of driver from Winnipeg was uninjured in the event.
FARGO, ND
George E. Tweten Jr.

Aug. 24, 1923 - Dec. 14, 2021. FARGO, N.D. - George E. Tweten Jr., 98, Lake Park, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Sanford Medical Center. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn.
LAKE PARK, MN
Friday night storms in Red River Valley

A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains reported at many locations. The NWS says tornadoes...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 24, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Ryan Oliver Aune, 31, of Fertile, for Receiving Stolen Property. Mohamed Ali Farah, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court.
Motorcycle rear-ends another in Ottertail County

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Around 6 pm yesterday, Parkers Prairie Police responded to a crash where one motorcycle rear-ended another. Both motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hwy 29 in Ottertail County. The first, driven by Sherri Rupert, 58, of Parkers Prairie, MN, slowed to make a right turn onto 118th St.
OTTERTAIL, MN

