Crocker R-2 School District Classes Canceled After Threat

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of...
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a mechanic shop in Camdenton on Sunday morning. Mid-County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the shop around 7 a.m. The shop is attached to Lake Area Liquidators, located on Old State Highway 5. The fire spread through the building’s roof. Firefighters kept...
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities captured a man wanted out of Stone County, Mo. Police in Seymour, Mo. arrested Jordan Tinker, 25, after a short pursuit. Investigators wanted him for nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from officers in Christian County, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County. Those events triggered a manhunt in the Reeds Spring Junction area.
Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department responded at 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed on East Highway 17 near the rock quarry. The vehicle was in motion when it caught fire, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department...
COLE COUNTY — A juvenile, 17, has minor injuries after crashing her vehicle in Cole County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred at 3:25 a.m. on Christy Driver Northbound south of Route B. The crash happened when the juvenile...
UPDATE/CORRECTION: The Missouri National Guard released a statement Friday morning stating the accident happened around 6 p.m. The Guard says Cumpton was wearing full visibility reflective vest and personal protective equipment, including a helmet, gloves, and boots. The Guard also reports Cumpton suffered minor injuries with no broken bones. They report Cumpton is in good spirits.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Monday Board of Aldermen meeting for the City of Osage Beach has been canceled after the city received a letter terminating the funding agreement with Osage Beach Marketplace LLC for the Outlet Mall project. In a release, City Clerk Tara Berreth says that "pursuant to...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
Apparent late night munchies may have played a contributing role in a late night-early morning pursuit that ended with one in custody in Lake Ozark. A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse allege that the sequence of events started Monday in the area of State Highway-242 and Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized as asking […]
Two women are charged with several crimes after a search of a vehicle found fentanyl and meth on Thursday morning.
Storms that moved through areas north of I-44 early Sunday morning had strong to severe wind gusts that brought down trees and some power lines in the Ozarks. Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative reported outages Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 customers in Hickory County losing power. Between...
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Laclede County, Mo. man pleaded guilty to the death of his boss in November of 2020. Deputies arrested Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge, for the death of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County. Norman pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge. Norman worked...
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man will stay behind bars following incest and statutory rape charges. Investigators say DNA evidence confirmed Richard Bennett shares a child with a family member. Police say a concerned person close to the family alerted police that something was wrong. ”In June of...
Camdenton — Osage Beach VA clinic is closing and will be replaced by a new VA clinic in Camdenton on Monday, June 26. The Camdenton location is on Lakeview Drive and is over 12,000 square feet. The clinic includes a physical therapy area, podiatry services, and telehealth; which allows...
It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
A Missouri tax preparer has been convicted by a federal trial jury of filing false federal income tax returns for himself and others. Josiah Mator Jr., 40, of Jefferson City, was found guilty on Thursday, June 23, of two counts of filing false federal income tax returns. Mator, a citizen...
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced the ringleader of a cocaine trafficking operation with ties to Missouri, Illinois and several other states. Samuel Ruben Caraway, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Investigators say that resulted in the seizure of $1.2 million dollars in cash, $72,000 in jewelry, and several kilos of cocaine.
