Motorsports

Jackie Stewart Says 7-Time F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton Missed His Chance to Go Out on Top

By Mike Pryson
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Hamilton has one of the more amazing streaks going in Formula 1 history. It's also a streak very much in jeopardy. Even casual F1 fans know that Hamilton came into the 2022 season tied with Michael Schumacher atop the greatest list of all with seven Formula 1 championships. The two...

Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago

Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver ever. Because Mercedes doesn't have pace over Red Bull and Ferrari this year? It happens. Sir Jackie retired after the 1973 season, because he realized how dangerous motorsports racing was in that time. All his friends were dying. He thought that the next time he got behind the wheel, he was going to die. Lewis, just has he 3rd best car on the grid.

Calvin Landers
3d ago

It was stolen from him. he might as well retire Mercedes cars not up to par why keep risking your life ,fans don't appreciate this guy .

