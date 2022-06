A Florida K9 Officer did his part to take a bite out of crime and now a suspect who tried to avoid the cops is missing a nice chunk of his leg. Sheriff Wayne Ivey proudly showed off photos of the pup he called "My main man Lefty" along with the surprised face of fugitive Stanley Carter. Officers from the Fugitive Unit stopped Carter on an open felony warrant and for making violent threats against his family members.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO