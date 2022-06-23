House for sale in Crofton, NE 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2-bath on

The Yankton City Commission, at their meeting tonight, (Monday) will talk about the possible sale of several lots on Broadway, adjacent to the city cemetery. Mayor Stephanie Moser says they will talk about a request for proposal to start toward a possible sale…. Moser says they aren’t committed to...
Fifty years after Gehl Corporation first opened its manufacturing facility in Madison, Manitou Group is planning to open its new expansion in 2023. Manitou Group Madison Plant Manager Jeff Minnaert talked about why the company decided to expand in Madison and Yankton during the Lake Area Improvement Corporation’s Annual Meeting last week.
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A new mixed-use commercial and apartment building is under construction in North Sioux City. Construction on the over-23,000-square-foot, two-story building, called Sodrac Place -- situated on Sodrac Drive, just off Exit 2 on Interstate 29 -- has been ongoing through most of this year. Project manager Bryant Likness said the developers are hoping to have the multi-million-dollar building finished in September or October.
Living in the middle of nowhere entirely by yourself might creep some people out, but for Monowi, Nebraska's only resident, 85-year-old Elsie Eiler, it's been a way of life since 2004--when the town's only OTHER resident, her husband Rudy, passed away. I kid you not, Eiler is the single, solitary...
CROFTON, Neb. -- One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash near Crofton. The Nebraska State Patrol said that they responded to the accident Friday evening. NSP said that around 5 p.m. on June 24, a Chevrolet Silverado was towing a Workhorse truck. Officials said that when...
The Yankton High School Gay-Straight Alliance held the first Pride Walk on the Meridian Bridge in Yankton this weekend. Organizer Cohan Pietz says the turnout for the event exceeded expectations. Pietz says this will become an annual event in Yankton every June.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Hogan brought a missing dog back home over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said Hogan was on patrol in Harrisburg on Saturday when a resident said their dog Ruby was missing. Hogan spotted the dog crossing Cliff...
Effective: 2022-06-24 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; Miner; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HANSON HUTCHINSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MINER MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
EVEN THOUGH THE PANDEMIC IS OVER, THERE ARE STILL NEW CASES OF COVID-19 BEING REPORTED EACH WEEK IN SIOUXLAND. TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS CASE NUMBERS HAVE GONE UP IN SIOUX CITY RECENTLY:. TYLER1 OC…….EVERYWHERE ELSE. :17. BROCK SAYS MOST OF THOSE CASES HAVE...
An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
PIERCE, Neb. -- A crash near Hadar caused significant delays in Pierce County Wednesday night. Traffic was redirected on Highway 81 at the junction of Highway 13 after the accident. The Nebraska State Patrol told NCN on the scene that the crash interrupted the flow of traffic for up to...
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine out of a Morningside restaurant. William Thompson, 62, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 126 months in prison.
PLYMOUTH, Ind. – An Iowa man was arrested for criminal trespass on Thursday after he allegedly refused to exit a truck stop’s shower stall, the Plymouth Police Department reported. At 2:12 a.m., police were called to a truck stop in the 2900 block of Gary Drive for a...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk man is dead and a bridge has been closed after a pickup hit a UTV on Norfolk's north side Tuesday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol said around 2:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a fatality crash involving a pickup and a utility vehicle. Authorities said...
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, the Stanton County Sheriff's said they stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 275 just east of Norfolk. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Kelsey Gray of Omaha. Officials said that Gray was found in possession of cocaine,...
Comments / 0