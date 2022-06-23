Evacuation warnings cleared in Port Costa fire

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations warnings have been cleared for a fire in Port Costa on Thursday afternoon. The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department earlier said there was an immediate threat to homes after the brush fire broke out on Thursday afternoon. The fire is now reported to be 108 acres and is at 50 percent containment.

“Please feel free to resume normal activities,” a community warning system alert said.

Those evacuating were asked to go towards Martinez, Crockett Fire PIO Steve Trotter told KRON4. The sheriff’s department, California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire are all assisting.

The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. It has been named the Scenic Fire. Officials do not know what started the fire.

Carquinez Scenic Drive at Winslow Street and at Canyon Lake Drive was closed due to the fire. Amtrak train 543 is also stopped west of Martinez due to the fire. Trains traveling between Martinez and Richmond are experiencing delays, according to a tweet from Capitol Corridor .

