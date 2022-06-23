ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Costa, CA

Evacuation warnings cleared in Port Costa fire

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYiwk_0gKEw5zD00

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations warnings have been cleared for a fire in Port Costa on Thursday afternoon. The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department earlier said there was an immediate threat to homes after the brush fire broke out on Thursday afternoon. The fire is now reported to be 108 acres and is at 50 percent containment.

“Please feel free to resume normal activities,” a community warning system alert said.

Those evacuating were asked to go towards Martinez, Crockett Fire PIO Steve Trotter told KRON4. The sheriff’s department, California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire are all assisting.

The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. It has been named the Scenic Fire. Officials do not know what started the fire.

Carquinez Scenic Drive at Winslow Street and at Canyon Lake Drive was closed due to the fire. Amtrak train 543 is also stopped west of Martinez due to the fire. Trains traveling between Martinez and Richmond are experiencing delays, according to a tweet from Capitol Corridor .

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

3 Dead in Car Versus Train Accident in Byron

An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries." East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Steve Aubert said the...
BYRON, CA
KRON4 News

Brush fire in Hercules now under control, mop up underway

(KRON) — A brush fire in Hercules that had led to evacuation orders is under control, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. Evacuations had been ordered for the fire which was burning near the Westbound I-80 in Hercules and threatening structures, according to an earlier tweet. Fire crews are occupying part of […]
HERCULES, CA
KRON4 News

Firefighter injured, six displaced in fire Sunday night

(BCN) — A fire injured a firefighter and displaced six late Sunday night in San Francisco, fire officials said Monday. The 11:23 p.m. blaze broke out at a residence at 636 Moultrie St. The firefighter was taken to an emergency room for care and was released, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. They are […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
Martinez, CA
Government
City
Crockett, CA
Local
California Government
City
Port Costa, CA
KRON4 News

Cal Fire to conduct large prescribed burn east of San Jose

(BCN) — Skies will likely be a bit smoky east of San Jose on Monday and Tuesday when Cal Fire plans to conduct a 73-acre prescribed burn in Joseph D. Grant County Park. In cooperation with the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department, Cal Fire will conduct the burn each day from 9 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Brush fire in Albany prompts evacuations

ALBANY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Sunday afternoon in Albany, the Berkeley Fire Fighters Association tweeted. The fire is near Cleveland and Washington Avenues. Residents in the area of Gateview Avenue, Hillside Avenue, and Taft Street “need to evacuate,” according to an alert from the city of Albany. The alert […]
ALBANY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Fire Department#California Highway Patrol#Brush Fire#The Scenic Fire#Amtrak#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Cal Fire East Bay fire danger concerns

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – A busy day for firefighters in the Bay Area yesterday, June 23rd. At one point, there were five wildfires burning at once, including the Scenic Fire in Port Costa. More than 100 acres burned there. At last check the fire was 70% contained. KRON 4 spoke with the incident commander […]
PORT COSTA, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia firefighters rescue dog that fell over drop

BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Benicia Fire Department Facebook post, a dog was saved after tumbling over a steep drop in Benicia. The dog landed safely between the top edge and the rocks below, according to the Facebook post. With the help of the Benicia Police Department, the Benicia Fire Department was able […]
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Firefighters contained blaze that threatened homes

LOS GATOS, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara County Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Saturday afternoon that threatened at least two homes and five structures total, the agency said. KRON On is streaming news live now Units were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to the area of 18571 Montevina Road, where they found 1/3 […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KRON4 News

Novato evacuation drill scheduled for Saturday morning

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — An evacuation drill will be conducted Saturday morning by the Novato Fire Protection District, Marin Firewise Communities, Novato Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. The drill is for the Black Point and Pacheco Valle areas only. The drill begins at 9:30 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
KRON4 News

City to hold fireworks safety demonstrations

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A series of fireworks safety demonstrations are being held around Stockton this week in advance of the Fourth of July holiday, city officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now Stockton police and fire officials and the San Joaquin County Fireworks Task Force are hosting the demonstrations at 6:30 p.m. […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Mobile home fire prompts evacuations in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire said that a two-alarm fire involving three mobile homes on Bailey Road in Bay Point has been extinguished, the agency tweeted at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They are also reporting no injuries. Units will remain to “mop up” and people are asked to avoid the area. […]
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

BART delayed on Berryessa line due to police activity

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is experiencing a 10-minute delay on the Berryessa Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton and Berryessa directions due to police activity, according to a tweet from SFBARTalert. Earlier on Monday, BART was experiencing a 20-minute delay in the Antioch and SFO directions due to police activity at the Concord Station. Bay City […]
DUBLIN, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations

CROCKETT, Calif. (KION-TV) - Firefighters are fighting several fires that broke out in the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. They are threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The first broke started around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge, between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. This fire is forcing evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle. An The post Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy