Daggy's only season was his finest

REED CITY -- The Reed City Coyote baseball team reached new heights with a conference championship in the CSAA. Reed City won the CSAA Gold conference after finishing the season 22-15-1. They would go 11-2-1 in conference play. The Coyotes would win the district championship over Hart before eventually falling in the regional semi-final against Traverse City St. Francis. Head coach Eric Grannis gave his thoughts on his third season with the Coyotes.

REED CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO