Marcus Lorenzo James, 22, Festus

Glen Lee Hill, 78, of Festus died June 22, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Hill was a member of First United Methodist Church of Festus-Crystal City. He was an accomplished softball player, winning gold medals in the Special Olympics. He was known for riding his bike around Festus and handing out bubble gum. He loved working on model cars, drawing, playing solitaire and spending time with his family. He was active with NextStep for Life, where he enjoyed bowling, dancing and attending movies. Born March 30, 1944, in Victoria, he was the son of the late Freda (Hoffman) and Milton James Hill.

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO