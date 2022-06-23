ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Marcus Lorenzo James, 22, Festus

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Lorenzo James, 22, of Festus died June 15, 2022, in Festus. Mr. James was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed basketball, producing music, playing Xbox and spending time...

Doug and Roy’s Great Adventure raises $9,500 for BackStoppers

The 11th annual Doug and Roy’s Great Adventure fundraiser held Saturday, June 18, netted $9,500 for BackStoppers of Jefferson County, said one of the organizers, Doug Reuther of Reuther Ford in Herculaneum. Reuther and Roy Evans of Just Pools in the Arnold area spearheaded the drive, which involved a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Victoria A. (Belleville) Mathenia, 76, Bloomsdale

Victoria A. (Belleville) Mathenia, 76, of Bloomsdale died June 25, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Mathenia was a homemaker. Born June 21, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Marie E. Belleville. She is survived by her husband of 56 years: Claude L....
BLOOMSDALE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Richard G. Gaynor, 94, Arnold

Richard G. Gaynor, 94, of Arnold died June 24, 2022 at his home. Mr. Gaynor was a retired railroad engineer and a U.S. Army veteran. He was born Nov. 11, 1927, in St. Louis. He is survived by his wife: Marilyn Gaynor; three children: Paulette (Donald) Foerster, Tom Gaynor and Guy (Laurette) Gaynor; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son: Dan Gaynor.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ervin E. Brown, 73, Fletcher

Ervin E. Brown, 73, of Fletcher died June 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Brown worked at Alberton Construction. Born Feb. 8, 1949, in Richwoods, he was the son of the late Joseph Edgar and Nettie Lucille (Arnold) Brown. He is survived by a brother:...
FLETCHER, MO
Glen Lee Hill, 78, Festus

Glen Lee Hill, 78, of Festus died June 22, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Hill was a member of First United Methodist Church of Festus-Crystal City. He was an accomplished softball player, winning gold medals in the Special Olympics. He was known for riding his bike around Festus and handing out bubble gum. He loved working on model cars, drawing, playing solitaire and spending time with his family. He was active with NextStep for Life, where he enjoyed bowling, dancing and attending movies. Born March 30, 1944, in Victoria, he was the son of the late Freda (Hoffman) and Milton James Hill.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Euell Brown ‘Buster’ Weems, 86, Pevely

Euell Brown “Buster” Weems, 86, of Pevely died June 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Weems retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant after 25 years of service and worked for Boeing. He was an avid bowler, and he enjoyed traveling. Born April 5, 1936, in Flagstaff, Ariz., he was the son of the late Mae Evelyn (Morton) and Euell Weems.
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Robert Eugene Kaempfe, 94, Festus

Robert Eugene Kaempfe, 94, of Festus died June 23, 2022, at his home. Mr. Kaempfe was a World War II veteran of the U.S Navy and a member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. He also was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1230, VFW Post 3777 and American Legion Post 253. Born Aug. 28, 1927, in Festus, he was the son of the late Cora (Klobe) and Eugene Kaempfe.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Brenda Marie Ray, 68, De Soto

Brenda Marie Ray, 68, of De Soto died June 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Ray was a Christian. Born July 7, 1953, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ann (Reinholz) Finch. She is survived by three children: Sarah (Rick)...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man hurt in accident near Bloomsdale

A Festus man was hurt in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, June 26, on Hwy. DD west of Bloomsdale in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Curtis Turner, 57, was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup on Hwy. DD west of Autumn Oak Drive at 6:20 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right and the truck went off the south side of the road and ran into a tree.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man receives 20-year sentence for litany of crimes

Edward Charles Koenig Jr., 35, of Hillsboro has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for tampering with motor vehicles, drug possession and other offenses, court records show. Koenig pleaded guilty on April 25 to 10 felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from nine incidents that occurred between October 2109 and July 2021, and Jefferson County Jefferson County Div. 4 Circuit Judge Brenda Stacey handed down the sentence on June 2, according to court documents.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man cited for allegedly endangering child

A 38-year-old Arnold man was cited for allegedly endangering a child after his 3-year-old son was found wandering along a street unattended. The boy was not harmed, Arnold Police reported. At about 9:55 a.m. June 13, Arnold Police got a call about the boy walking alone in the 2200 block...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial woman hurt in crash south of Festus

Tashia L. Cole, 42, of Imperial was injured Wednesday afternoon, June 22, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. CC south of South Buck Creek Road and just south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:12 p.m., Cole was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on the highway...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold Police allegedly find St. Louis woman riding stolen motorcycle

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested after she reportedly was found riding a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Arnold. The woman was pulled over because the stolen 2007 Honda CBR did not have a license plate, Arnold Police reported. The officer saw the motorcycle at about 10:50...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tools, gas stolen from pickup outside High Ridge home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tools and gas from a pickup parked outside a home in the 400 block of Thoreau Trail in High Ridge. The 2021 GMC Sierra and tools are owned by KCL Lawncare in Maryland Heights, authorities reported. The theft occurred...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catalytic converters stolen from van outside Eureka auto repair business

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda Odyssey that had been left to be repaired at Eureka Auto Collision Center, 1023 W. Fifth St. The cost to replace the catalytic converter was estimated at about $800, police reported. A 36-year-old Webster Groves man...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of 16-year-old

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of another 16-year-old male, and authorities believe the incident occurred in Byrnes Mill, Sheriff Dave Marshak said this morning, June 26. Marshak said the case is still under investigation, and the names of...
BYRNES MILL, MO
Water, sewer sale clears final hurdle

The sale of Eureka’s water and sewer systems is set to close – exactly two years after voters approved the sale. Missouri American Water will buy the city’s water and sewer systems for $28 million on Aug. 4, Mayor Sean Flower said. Eureka voters approved selling the systems in the Aug. 4, 2020, election.
EUREKA, MO

Comments / 0

