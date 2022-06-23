ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

'Bit him up pretty good': Pit bull attacks USPS mail carrier in Des Moines

By Marcus McIntosh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Instead of delivering mail, a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service is at home recovering on Thursday. That's because the letter carrier was attacked by a pit bull on Wednesday. If you have a dog please...

Comments / 5

Michael
3d ago

They should never get mail delivery again. They should never get Amazon or Fed Ex and UPS either. They should be put on a List of People who never get delivery services ever again.

Reply
8
Cathy Meredith
3d ago

There are no bad dogs. Just bad owners and scared dogs. I hope the USPS person is ok, I hope the dog is able to stay inside bc it’s too hot for anyone outside all day

Reply
4
Marie Warmth
3d ago

That's it? no information on what the dog's owner or the dog is facing. Just the file copy of the stats on postal carriers being bitten? Did a journalist write this or was this a class project? It's incomplete.

Reply
2
