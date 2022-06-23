ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, West Pinal County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 01:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 AM MST. * At 121 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated additional rainfall moving into the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Any additional rainfall could worsen any ongoing flooding and thus the flash flood warning has been extended another hour. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler Fashion Center Mall and Chandler City Hall. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 169. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 45 and 54. AZ Route 347 near mile marker 189. AZ Route 101 near mile marker 60...and near mile marker 61. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 159 and 167. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 16:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 602 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

