Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events.

Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not.

Please, let us know if we are missing any celebrations. We will add it to the list as we get more information.

Anthony

Explosion of Fun at Harper County Lake (Anthony Lake), July 3-4. Cornhole tournament Sunday. Sand volleyball on Monday. Other plans are in the works. The fireworks will be Sunday night.

Arkansas City

Fireworks Show, July 4, Spring Hill Golf Course – The fireworks display will start at dark. The music will be provided by 95.9 BOB FM. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch at the golf course. Earlier in the evening, at 7:30, enjoy the Arkansas City Community Band Concert performance at Wilson Park, 701 N. Summit St .

Augusta

Fireworks Display , July 4. Augusta City Lake at dusk.

Baldwin City

Independence Day Celebration , July 2, Baldwin City Golf Course – Events begin at 4 p.m., including a kid’s zone, live music, food trucks and a beer garden. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

Basehor

Red, White & BOOM! – Independence Day Celebration , July 4, Basehor-Linwood High School, 2108 155th Street – Event begins at 5 p.m. with food trucks, a parade at 7:30, an honor guard at 9:00, and fireworks at dusk.

Baxter Springs

Light Up The Sky – An Independence Day Celebration! , June 30, city softball fields on W. 19th St. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at dark.

Belleville

Sky Lights Fireworks Show , July 4, Rocky Pond Recreational Area. Annual fireworks show over Rocky Pond hosted by the Main Street Tabernacle. 10 p.m. – Midnight

Beloit

Waconda LakeFest & Fireworks Display , July 2, Waconda Lake, Glen Elder State Park – Enjoy a day of fun and games at the lake, beer garden, food trucks, and dueling pianos concert. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the free fireworks at dark. Park pass required.

Cedar Bluff State Park

Celebration of Pets and Vets , Cedar Bluff State Park, July 2. The park is billed as a “quiet” zone for those who have problems with loud noises. No fireworks are allowed in the park. There will be a UTV parade and a contest for the most patriotic campsite.

Clay Center

Independence Day Celebration , July 3, Clay County Fairgrounds – Fun day of events begins at 2 p.m. and includes a baby crawl/walk, community water fight, free water slides, and a watermelon eating contest. Fireworks begin at dark.

Coffeyville

Coffeyville Summer Celebration , July 9 , Walter Johnson Park – Free day of fun includes a car show, power wheels show and cruise, bounce houses, water activities, food trucks, and a poker run. The day concludes with what organizers are calling the “largest fireworks show” in southeast Kansas.

Columbus

Fourth of July Celebration , July 4, can be seen anywhere in town – The day includes games and a free swim at the municipal pool. It ends with the fireworks show at dusk.

Council Grove

Independence Day Celebration , July 4, starting at noon, Bolton Soccer Complex. A viewer tells KSN that Council Grove has one of the best fireworks shows in the state of Kansas, with the budget amount. The day includes a free swim, live music, the National Anthem, free ice cream, and a fireworks show.

Crawford County

Independence Celebration and Fireworks , Farlington Lake, July 2. Music begins at 5 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the dam after dark. No state park pass is required unless camping overnight.

Derby

Independence Day – Multiple events and locations. Kansas Grown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Madison Avenue Central Park; parade at 10 a.m. begins at Panther Stadium and circles back to the stadium; free admission to Derby Historical Museum 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Fire Station 81 Open House 10:30 a.m.-Noon, 715 E. Madison Avenue; Annual Firecracker Race 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., High Park, 2801 E. James Street; Fireworks in the Park, July 4, High Park, 2801 S. James St. – Event begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic dinners, but no alcohol or personal fireworks. Food trucks will be available.

Dodge City

Old Fashioned Fourth of July , July 4, Boot Hill Museum. The day of fun includes kids’ games, watermelon feed, seed-spitting contest, gunfight reenactment, variety show, and what organizers call “the largest fireworks display in western Kansas.” The fireworks display is free. It is set to music on Q-97 FM radio.

Edgerton

Community Picnic and Fireworks Show , July 3, Martin Creek Park, 20200 Sunflower Rd. – Free food and t-shirts for the first 500 people. Bounce houses and other free activities. Gates open at 5 p.m., picnic begins at 5:30 p.m., and fireworks around 9:45 p.m. A shuttle bus will run between the park, the elementary school, and City Hall.

El Dorado

Fireworks Show , July 4, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. East Park and McDonald Stadium, 298 N. Griffith St.

Elk County

Fireworks Show, July 4, after the rodeo at Elk County Rodeo Arena, 1 mile NE of Moline.

Elkhart

4th of July Kiddie and Pet Parade , July 4, Cunningham Park. The fun begins at 11 a.m., followed by hot dogs.

Emporia

Fireworks Display , July 3. Free. Best viewing at Welch Stadium, Emporia State University, and also from the practice fields on the north end of campus. The stadium will open at 7 p.m. No chairs, sunflower seeds or gum are allowed on Jones Field and Witten Track. Tailgating is available in ESU parking lots at 7 p.m. No alcohol, glass containers, or personal fireworks are allowed on ESU property. The fireworks show will start between 9:45 p.m.-10:00 p.m. and last 20 to 30 minutes.

Ft. Leavenworth

4th of July Celebration , July 4, 6 p.m. Merritt Lake. Free admission. Free music. Food, drinks, and kids’ activities will cost money. The fireworks show is at dusk. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Ft. Scott

I ndependence Weekend Celebration , July 2-4, Fort Scott National Historic Site. Opens each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Watch artillery demonstrations, take tours and learn from living history activities. Fireworks are not permitted on the grounds.

Galva

Firecracker 5K and Festival , Lynn Baldwin Memorial Park, 100 Northview, July 2. A full-day fundraiser for Galva Recreation, including the 5K, a softball tournament, a water slide, corn hole tournament, and food. The fireworks display at 9:30 or dark is free.

Garden City

4th of July Celebration, July 4. Garden Rapids at the Big Pool: Swimming from 1-6, $3 admission. Hamburgers and hot dogs from 11-2. Garden City Wind game at Clint Lightner Field at 3:15 p.m. Admission is $8. Municipal Band Concert on the west green at Lee Richardson Zoo at 8 p.m. Stay to enjoy the fireworks show. (The rest of the zoo closes at 7.) Fireworks Show after sundown, approximately 9:45 p.m. It can be viewed from the Finney County Exhibition parking lot or the zoo.

Garden Plain

Independence Day Celebration , July 4, Garden Plain City Park – Full day of events starting with a breakfast at 6:30 a.m. Other events include a 5K Freedom Run, a parade, ax throwing, money dig, washer tournament, cornhole tournament, watermelon-eating contest, and a dance. Fireworks are set for 10 p.m. There are fees for some events. Help cover the cost of the fireworks display by purchasing a commemorative button or koozie.

Gardner

Independence Day Festival , July 4, Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St. – Free. Live music and activities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. No personal fireworks, pets or grills are allowed.

Garnett

Libertyfest 2022 , July 2, North Lake Park – Free event includes music starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks at sunset, approximately 9:30 p.m. Donations are welcome. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and family picnic items. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Do not bring personal fireworks.

Glen Elder

Waconda LakeFest & Fireworks Display , July 2, Waconda Lake, Glen Elder State Park – Enjoy a day of fun and games at the lake, beer garden, food trucks, and dueling pianos concert. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the free fireworks at dark. Park pass required.

Goddard

Goddard Lions Club Fireworks Show , July 2, north of Clark Davidson Elementary, 333 S. Walnut – 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. All events are free. Free food will be available while supplies last. Pool party to follow fireworks show until midnight at the Goddard city pool. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. The fireworks begin when it’s dark.

Goodland

Freedom Festival , July 4, Sherman County Fairgrounds – 6 p.m.-10 p.m. MT, featuring carnival rides (with a $10 wristband), live entertainment, and fireworks at 9:45.

Great Bend

Fireworks Show , July 3, Expo Grounds – Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tune in to 100.7 FM at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Greensburg

Hometown 4th of July , July 4. 5K and 1-mile fun run at 9 a.m. Free showing of Madagascar at 11 a.m. at the Twilight Theatre. Evening events start at 7 at Big Well Park. They include hamburgers, ice cream, lawn games, water activities, kids’ fireworks, music and more. Fireworks are at dusk.

Harper County

Explosion of Fun at Harper County Lake (Anthony Lake), July 3-4. Cornhole tournament Sunday. Sand volleyball on Monday. Other plans in the works. The fireworks will be Sunday night.

Hays

Wild West Festival Fireworks Spectacular , July 4. Visible throughout town. South of Hays at 183 Bypass and Golf Course Road – Free, 10 p.m.-10:30 p.m. The show is the finale of the Wild West Festival , which runs from June 30-July 4 in Hays.

Haysville

4th of July Celebration , July 4, Riggs Park, 706 Sarah Ln. – Full day of events for the family, including a parade at 8 a.m., kids fishing derby at 9 a.m., frog races at 10 a.m., free hot dogs at 11 a.m., water games at 11 a.m., raft races at the pool, a water carnival at the pool from 1–6 p.m., a food court from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., a concert from 7:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m., and the fireworks show around 9:45 p.m.

Hepler

Ruritan Club Rodeo and Celebration , July 3 and 4. Along KS-3. Enjoy a rodeo and dance on Sunday. Monday’s events include a parade, kids’ games, hillbilly games, more rodeo and fireworks.

Holcomb

Community Park Day , July 3, Clutter Park, corner of North Park Drive and West Taylor Jones Road. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Music, food, beer garden, and then fireworks at dusk. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

Holton

July Jubilee, Banner Creek Reservoir, July 2, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Family activities, music, food. The day ends with a fireworks show. Free-will donation.

Howard

Fireworks Show, July 2, Polk Daniels, Howard City Lake, 1722 Killdeer Road. Park on the north side of the lake. Fireworks go off at the dam to the south. Watch from your car, or bring chairs and blankets. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. Volunteer firefighters produce the show free of charge. Donations are accepted at the Howard City Office, 620-374-2202. Bring your own food or drink.

Hoyt

Fireworks Show , July 3, Hoyt City Park – Events begin at 4 p.m. Music, activities, vendors. Fireworks start at dusk. Free-will donation for food and ice cream.

Hugoton

4th of July Celebration , July 4, Hugoton City Park. A full day of activities, including games and inflatables for children and adults, food and craft vendors, free swimming, and fireworks show after dark at the Hugoton HS football field.

Hutchinson

Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza , July 4, Kansas State Fairgrounds Lot C, 2000 N. Poplar – Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the fireworks at dusk.

Junction City

Freedom Fest 2022 , Heritage Park in downtown Junction City, June 30-July 4. The five-day festival includes carnival rides, food, concerts, and other entertainment. The free fireworks displays are on July 2 and July 4 at 10 p.m. They will be shot from East 6th Street.

Kansas City, Missouri

Stars and Stripes Picnic , July 2, National WWI Museum and Memorial. The grounds open at 3 p.m. Picnic, family fun, shopping, food trucks, and music, ending with fireworks around 9:40 p.m.

Kingman

Family Fest , July 4, Riverside Park. A day of fun, starting with a family parade down Main Street at 9 a.m. A kids’ fun zone, swim at the city pool, and karaoke will be free. Other events, such as the dunk tank, a duck race, splash dash, and cornhole tournament, have a cost and may need pre-registration. The free fireworks show is set to start at 9:45 p.m.

Lansing

Independence Days Celebration , July 2, Lansing’s Towne Center, just west of Mary Street and K-7. Starting at 3 p.m., enjoy music, rides, and food trucks. The free fireworks show begins shortly after the last music act, approximately at 10 p.m.

Larned

4th of July Celebration , July 4, Jordaan Park. An evening of music and patriotism. The fireworks show begins at dusk.

Lawrence

Fabulous Fourth Freedom & Fireworks , July 3, starting at 5:30 p.m. The evening includes family activities and music at the Kansas Veterans Memorial Wall, Dole Institute of Politics, and the Lied Center. The fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m. They are best viewed from the Lied Center of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive.

Leawood

Celebration in the Park, July 4, Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Blvd. – Noon to 10:15 p.m. Free admission. Kids activities, inflatables, entertainment, music, and food vendors. Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Leavenworth

4th of July Celebration , July 4, 6 p.m. Merritt Lake. Free admission. Free music. Food, drinks, and kids’ activities will cost money. The fireworks show is at dusk. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Lenexa

Community Days Parade , July 4, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., in Old Town Lenexa, at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road. The City of Lenexa will host its annual fireworks display on Oct. 7 during the Lenexa Chili Challenge .

Liberal

4th of July Parade, July 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Light Park, 1100 N. Kansas Avenue. Events include a parade, music, games, a talent show and more. The plan does not appear to include fireworks since the event ends at 3 p.m.

Lincoln County

After Harvest Music Festival , July 1, Lincoln Golf Course. Live music, burgers, hot dogs, a beer garden and fireworks. $20 tickets at the gate.

4th of July Celebration , July 1, Lincoln Park Manor, 922 N. 5th Street. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, water, games, snow cones, bouncy houses, face painting, water sprinkler features. A small fireworks show will happen, but not too late in the evening.

Wilson Lake Area Association Fireworks Show , July 2, Wilson Lake – The fireworks will be shot from the Lucas Park Point area. Viewing can be enjoyed from the water or shoreline. The show begins around 10 p.m.

Lindsborg

Old-Fashioned 4th of July , July 4, Swensson Park. 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. A free evening of fun. Food and drink will be available for purchase. There will not be an organized fireworks display.

Louisburg

Freedom Fest 2022 , July 4, Lewis-Young Park. Gates open at 6, National Anthem at 7, music, food trucks, inflatables. Fireworks begin at dark.

Lyons

Chamber of Commerce Boomfest , July 4, best viewing at Little League ball diamonds, 1100 S. Douglas – The fun begins at 6 p.m. with live music, bouncy houses and concessions. Other events that evening will include face painting, selfies with Uncle Sam, a color guard and the National Anthem. The fireworks are set for 10 p.m. Bring lawn chairs.

Marion

Marion County Lake Fireworks and Cruise Around the Lake , July 2. Free admission. Starting at 7 p.m., cruise around the lake in your favorite vehicle or cart. The fireworks show starts at dark.

McPherson

Fireworks Show, July 4, Wall Park, 500 S. Maxwell . The evening starts with a concert at 7:30 p.m. There will be free Sno-Cones, glow bracelets, face painting and temporary tattoos for kids. Fireworks will start at dark.

Medicine Lodge

Red, White, and Boom , July 4. A full day of fun at various locations: pancake breakfast, 5K run, parade, music, games, swimming, fishing, turtle races, egg toss, and more. Fireworks are at Barber County State Lake at dusk.

Milford

Sundown Salute , June 30-July 4, 222 Houston Street. The event features rock and roll music on June 30, July 2 and July 4. You’ll hear country music on July 1 and July 3. The finale is a fireworks show around 10 p.m. on July 4. Visit this link to learn more about the schedule and ticket prices .

Moline

Crazy Days Motorcycle and Car Show , June 25. In addition to the show, there will be a swap meet, music, a beer garden, and a burnout competition. The day ends with a fireworks show.

Ness City

Food, Fun and Fireworks , July 3, Ness County Fairgrounds. Starting at 6 p.m.: amusement rides, water games, face painting and a sloppy joe supper. The National Anthem will be sung at 10 p.m., followed by the fireworks show.

North Newton

** No Fireworks Extravaganza at Kidron Behel Village in 2022 due to construction.

Olathe

2022 Olathe Red, White & Blue , College Boulevard Activity Center, July 4, at approximately 9:45 p.m.

1860s Independence Day Celebration , July 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road. The day may include a reading of the Declaration of Independence, cannon fire, Uncle Sam, vintage baseball, and more. Visit the Mahaffie website for pricing.

1860s Fireworks , July 7, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road. Free, but there will be food for purchase. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic. The evening includes patriotic music. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa

** Postponed until Sept. 4: Chautauqua Festival Fireworks . Due to fireworks shipping delays, the 2022 Chautauqua Festival will now be on Sept. 4 as Labor Day Celebration Fireworks.

Overbrook

Overbrook 4th of July Celebration , July 4, Overbrook Lake – Free and fun events from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Food and drink for purchase. Fireworks at dusk.

Overland Park

Star Spangled Spectacular , July 4, Corporate Woods Founders’ Park, 9711 W. 109th St. Free concerts starting at 6 p.m. Food and drink for purchase. Bring blankets and chairs, but no alcohol. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Paola

Fireworks Spectacular, July 3, Lake Miola. Gates open at 4:30, and fireworks begin at dusk. Free admission.

Park City

4th of July Celebration, July 4, Hap McLean Park, 6801 N. Hydraulic – Full day of events includes a parade, car show, pet show, water carnival, a clown, inflatables, music and food trucks. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Parsons

Fireworks Show , July 3, Marvel Park – Fireworks at dusk. Tune into V93.5 FM for the music.

Peabody

Peabody 4th Fest: 101st Annual Fireworks Extravaganza , July 4, Peabody City Park – Full day of events at various locations. Events include a parade, music, kids’ games, turtle races, a horseshoe tournament, a flea market, and more. Buttons for admission to the fireworks show are $5 at the gate.

Pittsburg

July 4th Celebration , July 3 and 4, Lincoln Park. Two-day festival featuring a kids’ play area, live entertainment, a car show, arts and crafts, a baby contest, and more. The finale is the fireworks display at 10 p.m. Monday. Tune into 96.9 FM for the show music.

Pratt

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration , July 3, Pratt County Memorial Lake – Sponsored by American Legion Riders Post 86. Freewill donations are accepted at the entrance. Food and drink vendors on site.

Russell

Freedom Fest 2022 , July 4, Various locations. A full day of events, including community BBQ, bingo, free swimming, and a cake walk. The finale is the Ernest “Ernie” L. Carter Memorial Fireworks Display around 9:45 p.m.

Wilson Lake Area Association Fireworks Show , July 2, Wilson Lake – The fireworks will be shot from the Lucas Park Point area. Viewing can be enjoyed from the water or shoreline. The show begins around 10 p.m.

St. Marys

Red, White, & Blue! Riverside Park, July 2. A day of food, fun and music. Events start at 8 a.m. The fireworks are expected to start at 10 p.m. More details will be released as the date nears.

Salina

SkyFire , July 4, East Crawford Recreation Area. Check the link for updated information. King Midas & The Muflers will present a pre-fireworks concert at the Salina Municipal Golf Course from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Selden

15th Annual Fireworks Show , July 2, Selden baseball field. The production begins at dusk with music broadcast over FM radio. Donations appreciated.

Sterling

Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration , June 30-July 4. Lots of fun activities, entertainment and sports competitions at various locations. The July 4th events are at Sterling Lake and end with a fireworks extravaganza at dark. A $5 commemorative button is required for some events.

Stilwell

Parade and Fireworks , July 4. The parade is in Stilwell at 6 p.m. Click here for the route. Enjoy live music from 7:20 p.m.-9:20 p.m. on the Evergy property. Fireworks will launch from the Evergy Service Center, 19950 Newton Street, as early as 9 p.m. but no later than 10 p.m.

Stockton

Fireworks Show, July 2, Webster State Park. Fireworks from approximately 10 p.m.-11:45 p.m. Bring lawn chairs.

Topeka

Summer Fireworks Extravaganza , July 2, Fellowship Hi-Crest, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. Starting at 7 p.m.: bounce houses, food trucks, and a DJ. The 30-minute fireworks show begins at 10. Parking will be available at Fremont Hill. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

Spirit of Kansas Festival , July 4, Lake Shawnee Reynolds Lodge. Free, but donations excepted. The car show begins at 9 a.m. Live blues music begins at 11 a.m. Other events include a color guard and waterski show. The evening ends with a fireworks show around 10 p.m.

Toronto

Toronto Days 2022 , June 30-July 4. Several days of fun for the family. The fireworks show is on Sunday at dusk at Cross Timbers State Park.

Ulysses

Fireworks Show , July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the north end of town at sunset. The fireworks can be seen from all over town.

Valley Falls

4th of July Fireworks Display, July 4, 9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 19th and Linn Streets. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Wamego

Celebrate Freedom , June 30-July 4, various locations. Find the complete list of activities HERE . The fireworks show is on July 4. Organizers say this is the #1 ranked fireworks show in Kansas. It is free. Bring a radio or personal earbuds from a true FM radio (B104.7 will have the soundtrack for the fireworks from 10 p.m.-10:35 p.m.), a blanket, lawn chairs, water bottle and earplugs for sensitive ears.

Webster State Park

Fireworks Show, July 2, Webster State Park. Fireworks from approximately 10 p.m.-11:45 p.m. Bring lawn chairs.

Wellington

City Fireworks Display, July 4, Hargis Creek Watershed Park – Free fireworks display will begin shortly after dusk.

White City

Independence Day Celebration , July 2, Centennial Park – Softball tournament on Friday, July 1. Saturday events include a 5K, a parade, bounce house, turtle races, kids games, pedal tractor pull, and live music. The fireworks show begins at dark.

Winfield

Celebrate Freedom , July 4, at Winfield Fairgrounds. 3 p.m.: Cornhole tournament. 5-7 p.m.: Kids games with tickets costing 50 cents. 5 p.m.: Food trucks. At dark: Fireworks. Listen to the music on 93.9 FM.

Wichita

Bradley Fair Summer Concert Series Presents Injoy Fountain , June 30 at 7:30 p.m. Bradley Fair, 2000 N. Rock Road. Fireworks following the concert. Free.

Veterans Memorial Park Ceremony , Saturday, July 2, from 9 to 10 a.m. Held at the Revolutionary War Memorial, 339 Veterans Parkway. The event includes a color guard, a rifle salute, and a bugler playing taps. Free.

Celebrate America at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission applies. Enjoy an old-fashioned Independence Day with horseshoes, sack races, and carnival games. The Old Cowtown experience includes saloon girls and a Wild West gunfight reenactment.

Red, White & BOOM! July 4, 7 p.m. Riverfront Stadium, 275 S. McLean Blvd. Free. Hosted by the Wichita Parks Foundation and Wichita Park and Recreation. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at food trucks south of the Hyatt Lawn. Fireworks will start at 9:40 p.m. or if the Wind Surge game is running late, 10 minutes after the end of the game.

