ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Rollover Crash on 101 In San Francisco Impacting Lanes In Both Directions

SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rollover crash on Highway 101 near Cesar Chavez Street in San Francisco was snarling traffic in both the northbound and southbound directions Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway, as the 511SFBay Twitter account reported. As KPIX subsequently reported, at...

sfist.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

3 killed as Amtrak train hits car in the east Bay Area

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. near Brentwood, about an hour's drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported. Three people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Bicyclist Killed On Highway 1

Alameda County has lifted its recent, short-lived, re-upped mask mandate, citing a decline in COVID cases. Not sure anyone listened, but the Bay Area's only large-scale mask mandate has again been lifted. [Daily Californian]. A bicyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on Highway 1, near the town of San Gregorio in...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antioch Man Killed in Bay Bridge Crash

Antioch Man Killed in Car Accident on Bay Bridge in San Francisco. Officials reported that a 22-year-old man from Antioch was killed in a recent motor vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge. The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on westbound I-80 on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Nationwide Report

Minor injuries reported following a two-vehicle crash near Half Moon Bay (Half Moon Bay, CA)

Minor injuries reported following a two-vehicle crash near Half Moon Bay (Half Moon Bay, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday afternoon, a rollover crash near Half Moon Bay led to minor injuries. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place just before 1 p.m. on the Highway 92 near Spanishtown, located east of Half Moon Bay [...]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
ALAMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Sf Bay#Lawsuits#Traffic Accident#Kpix
KRON4 News

Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in DUI Crash on Highway 80 [San Francisco, CA]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (June 22, 2022) – A 22-year-old Antioch man died and several people sustained injuries after a DUI crash on Highway 80. The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island. According to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Near I-880 in Fremont

Fremont Police said just after 9 p.m. Sunday that officers are involved in activity in the area of Interstate 880, Fremont Boulevard and Alvarado. They ask people to avoid the area until at least 11 p.m. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
CBS San Francisco

Update: Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay reopened after big-rig overturn crash

HALF MOON BAY – All lanes of Highway 92 have reopened Friday afternoon after a crash involving an overturned big-rig forced the closure of the roadway for more than three hours.The Cal Fire San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit said shortly before 1 p.m. the crash took place on the highway near Spanishtown, located east of Half Moon Bay.Photos posted by firefighters showed the big-rig on its side and striking the front of a pickup truck. Firefighters said minor injuries were reported.The crash led to the shutdown of Highway 92, one of the few roads connecting the San Mateo County coast to the rest of the Peninsula, between Main Street in Half Moon Bay and Skyline Boulevard.Around 3:30 p.m., authorities said all lanes of the highway were open once again, with some residual delays reported.Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose refreshes its approach to abandoned vehicles

The San Jose Department of Transportation has recalibrated its approach to vehicle towing. Post-pandemic, the Parking Compliance Unit of the transportation department is working smarter in how it responds to public reports. New policy prioritizes cases based on a vehicle’s condition and likelihood to be towed. Reports of abandoned, non-working vehicles will be investigated over those simply parked on the street for a length of time. Photos are now required with reports and officers conduct proactive patrols throughout the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla fire expands to 552 acres, caused by crash

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 300-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon, which is east of Livermore. As of 6:52 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire tweeted the fire had grown to 552 acres in size and is 50% contained. Cal Fire told KRON4 that the fire was […]
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy