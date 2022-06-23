Rollover Crash on 101 In San Francisco Impacting Lanes In Both Directions

HALF MOON BAY – All lanes of Highway 92 have reopened Friday afternoon after a crash involving an overturned big-rig forced the closure of the roadway for more than three hours.The Cal Fire San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit said shortly before 1 p.m. the crash took place on the highway near Spanishtown, located east of Half Moon Bay.Photos posted by firefighters showed the big-rig on its side and striking the front of a pickup truck. Firefighters said minor injuries were reported.The crash led to the shutdown of Highway 92, one of the few roads connecting the San Mateo County coast to the rest of the Peninsula, between Main Street in Half Moon Bay and Skyline Boulevard.Around 3:30 p.m., authorities said all lanes of the highway were open once again, with some residual delays reported.Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO