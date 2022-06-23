ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky unemployment audit reveals more problems

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

This audit looks at if federal dollars...

www.whas11.com

whvoradio.com

Kentucky Unemployment Hits Another Record Low

A month after posting the lowest unemployment rate in recorded state history, Governor Andy Beshear reported on Thursday that the record has since fallen in the last 30 days. Kentucky’s unemployment rate is now at 3.8%, down from May’s 3.9%, and Beshear further confirmed that the Commonwealth is experiencing the fewest number of those receiving unemployment benefits since May 2000 — a span of two decades.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky audit finds non-compliance issues with spent federal funds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A more than 100-page report from the state's auditor of public accounts found continued problems at Kentucky's unemployment office. "From last year's Volume One and Volume Two audit that dealt with fiscal year 2020, we have seen improvements, but obviously, there are still areas that need to be continued to work on," Auditor Mike Harmon, R-Kentucky, said.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement. He also recognized Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
TwoSq Media

Civil War Lebanon Junction, KY: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman left to set ablaze S. Carolina (KY Civil War 4/4)

This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky, Indiana officials respond to Roe v Wade decision

New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is offering a new way for volunteers to help serve families in need. Future Healers return from trip to Washington DC to meet with FBI. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Future Healers' goal...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
clayconews.com

Statement on Gun Control Bill by Congressman "Hal" Rogers

WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) released the following statement after the House passed the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act" (S.2938), which passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Congressman Rogers voted against the bill. "This bill provides incentives for new red flag laws in our states, allowing a...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KY Department of Agriculture announces new funding for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture have increased funding for one program for farmers’ markets. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put towards the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). This will boost the total funding of the program to more than half a million dollars, doing their part to help ensure inflation does not leave Eastern Kentucky seniors in trouble.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

This Little Winged Invader Needs to Be Run Out of Kentucky

Since there are plenty of unpleasant creatures that are NATIVE to Kentucky, we certainly don't want any troublemakers that DON'T belong here. Asian carp have already proven to be an annual problem; their penchant for harming the ecological balance of Kentucky's waters is not a desirable penchant. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is constantly working to round them up.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Vanessa Lynch Crowned Mrs. Western Kentucky State Fair

After finishing as first runner-up last year, Vanessa Lynch got the crown she sought when she was named the winner of the Mrs. Western Kentucky State Fair pageant Saturday. For Lynch, the win was for past contestants and one she hopes sends a message to her children. Lynch, who works...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

