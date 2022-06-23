Kentucky unemployment audit reveals more problems

Indiana residents will soon see a stimulus tax rebate payment worth between $125 and $250 depending on their filing status. This is thanks to the Use of Excess Reserves Law in the state of Indiana. Whenever there are extra funds in the budget, state residents will see a refund. Eligibility...
A month after posting the lowest unemployment rate in recorded state history, Governor Andy Beshear reported on Thursday that the record has since fallen in the last 30 days. Kentucky’s unemployment rate is now at 3.8%, down from May’s 3.9%, and Beshear further confirmed that the Commonwealth is experiencing the fewest number of those receiving unemployment benefits since May 2000 — a span of two decades.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A more than 100-page report from the state's auditor of public accounts found continued problems at Kentucky's unemployment office. "From last year's Volume One and Volume Two audit that dealt with fiscal year 2020, we have seen improvements, but obviously, there are still areas that need to be continued to work on," Auditor Mike Harmon, R-Kentucky, said.
With abortion now illegal in Kentucky in nearly all circumstances, the best option for most Kentuckians seeking an abortion is to travel to a state where abortion is still legal. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling — issued Friday in favor of the state of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first "probable case" of monkeypox in the state of Kentucky has been identified in a Louisville resident. The patient is from Jefferson County and did initially test positive for monkeypox. State health officials only consider it a "probable" moneypox infection. The initial testing is done...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement. He also recognized Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.
New Ronald McDonald House program allows volunteers to cook for families. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is offering a new way for volunteers to help serve families in need. Future Healers return from trip to Washington DC to meet with FBI. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Future Healers' goal...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon and Western Kentucky University President Tim Caboni. Caboni is a Western graduate who returned to the Hill in 2017 as president. He’s among a talented and relatively young...
WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) released the following statement after the House passed the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act" (S.2938), which passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Congressman Rogers voted against the bill. "This bill provides incentives for new red flag laws in our states, allowing a...
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a news conference Friday praising the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on abortion rights. Cameron also confirmed that the trigger law will be implemented. "Pro-life men, women and...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture have increased funding for one program for farmers’ markets. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put towards the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). This will boost the total funding of the program to more than half a million dollars, doing their part to help ensure inflation does not leave Eastern Kentucky seniors in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As drivers shell out close to $2 more per gallon than they did a year ago, those behind the wheel of electric vehicles like Daniel Monroe are spending a fraction of that. “My son’s pickup truck here in Kentucky. It costs $0.25 a mile to go...
Since there are plenty of unpleasant creatures that are NATIVE to Kentucky, we certainly don't want any troublemakers that DON'T belong here. Asian carp have already proven to be an annual problem; their penchant for harming the ecological balance of Kentucky's waters is not a desirable penchant. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is constantly working to round them up.
After finishing as first runner-up last year, Vanessa Lynch got the crown she sought when she was named the winner of the Mrs. Western Kentucky State Fair pageant Saturday. For Lynch, the win was for past contestants and one she hopes sends a message to her children. Lynch, who works...
