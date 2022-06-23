ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wounded in a drive-by shooting in Fresno. Police say suspect fled in dark sedan

A man was struck in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in southeast Fresno.

Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the shooting happened at 12:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of East Butler Avenue near Fresno Pacific University.

Officers arrived and found the man, who is in his mid-20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his right lower leg.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and his status was unknown.

Trueba Vega said the suspect took off northbound on Chestnut Avenue from Butler in a dark-colored sedan.

“We do believe the victim was standing or walking outside,” Trueba Vega said.

The motive to the shooting is not known, and detectives are canvassing for surveillance video,

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 .

