Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Molten Mirrors Launch Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreak into a heavily fortified prison in Vesper's third...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Gamespot

The Transporter #3 - Bound by Darkness

Against an insidious evil, one woman resists in an effort to save her family, and alter the destiny of humankind. The iron will of Minerva has kept her together through great personal tragedy. A scientist turned sorcerer in the eyes of the world, she has devoted her life to finding and saving the man she loves, who has answered the call of the Transporter. Now Minerva is finally closing in, and she has called upon Nose to help complete her mission. But can she alone stem the tide of chaos sweeping across humanity?
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Madame Web’: Emma Roberts Joins Sony Marvel Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of Sony Pictures’ Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson. Also on board are Sydney Sweeney,  Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim for director S.J. Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the screenplay, with Kerem Sanga also penning a previous draft. Sony had no comment. In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any...
Deadline

Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig & Antonio Banderas To Star In Jon Keeyes’ Thriller ‘The Last Girl’ For Yale Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia), Shelley Hennig (Unfriended) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) have signed on to star in Jon Keeyes’ thriller The Last Girl for Yale Entertainment, which will head into production in Ireland this summer. In the film written by Charles Burnley, Eve plays a private investigator forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer (Hennig) in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor (Banderas), who is implicated in the crimes. Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael J. Rothstein are producing for Yale...
Gamespot

Hideo Kojima Canned A Dark Superhero Project That Was Too Similar To The Boys

Hideo Kojima has revealed that he was working on a project that he described as an "anti-hero" story that was similar in tone to The Boys. After he discovered the similarities between his project and the Amazon TV series, Kojima shelved his project and his plans to have Mads Mikkelsen star in it.
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Top 25 Grossing Movies Of All Time

Who doesn't love a summer blockbuster movie? There's nothing more satisfying than escaping the summer head and heading to an air conditioned movie theater to escape reality for a couple hours--or heading to a heated theater during the winter. But which movies over the years have brought in the most money at the box office?
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Gamespot

CoD: Vanguard Zombies Shi No Numa Side Easter Egg Guide

The swampland of Shi No Numa has returned to Call of Duty Zombies with Vanguard's Season 4 update. Treyarch's enhanced version of Shi No Numa introduces a brand-new main storyline quest, and the map also returns with both old and new side Easter eggs to uncover. Here we walk you through completing Shi No Numa's side Easter eggs.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lego Brawls' Delightful Chaotic Sets It Apart From Smash Bros.

Lego Brawls looks like it belongs among the resurgence of side-scrolling, cartoonish fighting games that have recently cropped up to join the ranks of Nintendo's beloved Super Smash Bros. series. But expecting it to be much of a fighting game, with all the complexity that entails, would be a mistake. Lego Brawls is more accurately described as the items side of a Smash Bros. fight--a whole lot of unpredictable, intense chaos, with a fairly low skill ceiling and a high degree of approachability.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Boys: Eric Kripke Explains Herogasm's Wildest Moments

We learn more about the latest episode for the Boys Season 3, "Herogasm". Eric Kripke the executive producer explains how the wildest moments from the series' latest episode came to be including MM's (Laz Alonso) throwing rope surprise, filming all of those naked people in a pandemic, and more.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Crenshaw01

In this day and age, there are few things more important than books. Both Stephen King and HP Lovecraft have written several books, some better known than others. Need to check this https://digestley...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gamespot

Kaiju Score: Steal From the Gods #3 - Off the Rails

Michelle and her crew are about to go into the belly of the beast, and that's not just a metaphor. But are they ready for a job that has no margin for error? And even if they are, the true nature of the score is about to be revealed, and not all of them are going to make it out of this issue alive. Take your blood pressure pills for the tense third chapter of KAIJU SCORE: STEAL FROM THE GODS.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - Launch Trailer

Step into the shoes of Shez as you join Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters in epic, real-time battles across Fódlan. The house you choose will bring you through one of three compelling stories set in the Fire Emblem: Three Houses universe, each with a different outcome. Play through the first few chapters of the demo, and then transfer your save data to the full game. Available now, only on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Westworld Season 4 Review -- Close To Sublime

HBO's sci-fi epic Westworld is back for a fourth season and long gone are the days of quaint prairie-living robots and puzzle box mysteries. Over the last three seasons, the show has blown the doors off its own concept, figuratively and literally, unleashing the impossibly realistic "hosts" into the world outside of the unending loop of theme park stories, only to dig into deeper and more troubling mysteries about society at large. In Season 3, we got an up close and personal look at all the ways artificial technology has impacted humanity and hosts alike. Now, in Season 4, the show is attempting to push its boundaries even further.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Lost Ark June Update Will Not Include Pay-To-Win Cosmetics, Amazon Says

Lost Ark's next major update is on the horizon, but when it does arrive on June 30, it won't include a previously promised feature--Yoz's Jar. In a new blog post outlining features coming to the free-to-play MMO in the Wrath of the Covetous Legion update, Lost Ark's Western publisher Amazon states the Yoz's Jar cosmetics system described in the game's recent roadmap won't be featured in the upcoming update as originally planned.
VIDEO GAMES

