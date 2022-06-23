Hikers with heat-related issues rescued off Phoenix mountain

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters rescued eight hikers off Phoenix’s Camelback Mountain who were suffering from heat-related issues in triple-digit weather.

They say a 50-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were assisted off the Echo Canyon trail Thursday and taken by ambulance to hospitals, but all were listed in stable condition.

The other five were taken off the mountain by a rescue helicopter or a big wheel basket.

City fire department officials said the hikers were spread out over several mile markers on the trail, which added to the difficulty of the operation.

They said the hikers were mostly from out of state and in Phoenix as part of a women’s retreat.

Jasmine Hunter, one of the hikers, told AZFamily.com they were filming a reality TV show called “Bad Girls Gone God.”

Firefighters said the group started their hike at 7 a.m. with each person only carrying a small bottle of water.