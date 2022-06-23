ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Franklin police: Suspect wanted for murder in Arkansas dies after high-speed chase Wednesday

Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

The suspect who led Franklin police on a high-speed chase through Robertson County on Wednesday and was wanted for murder in Arkansas died on Thursday from injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Franklin Chief of Police Terry Thibodeaux said. Police...

theeagle.com

