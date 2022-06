I have a number of friends who are police officers, and while I can't speak for all law enforcement, the ones I know have a personal pet peeve in regards to their employment. They absolutely detest being introduced to a child as "the person who will take you to jail if you're bad." Those same law enforcement officers would love to be introduced as, "the person who will help you if you ever need it."

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO