Fox News Channel and MSNBC finished atop the basic cable rankings this past week in total viewers, while CNN took a tumble. Fox News was the No. 1 basic cable network during the week of June 13, not only in average total viewers but also among adults 25-54. Despite Fox’s ratings dominance over cable, its 2.2 million total viewer average in primetime is actually -3% from what the network averaged in the daypart during the week of June 6. FNC also averaged 315,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, which is No. 1 but -12% from the week prior. Moving to total day, Fox News’ 1.36 million total viewer average is -6% from the network posted in the daypart the previous week. FNC also averaged 210,000 adults 25-54 in total day, No. 1 but -7% with the prior week.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO