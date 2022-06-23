ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Showers Fading Out Hot Saturday Expected

By angryben
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon everyone. Showers and clouds are on the move to make way for a nice Friday – Sunday. However, the heat returns for a 2 day stint this weekend, then we go more towards seasonal. We also have a preview on the long range and what we may or may...

Comments / 0

 

The Staten Island Advance

Watch out, Staten Island: This dangerous invasive weed can give you third-degree burns

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Did you know there’s a plant so vicious it can cause your skin to burn?. Meet the invasive giant hogweed, or the Heracleum Mantegazzianum plant, which is so dangerous that it’s a federally listed noxious weed, and New York state law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
City
New York City, NY
foodgressing.com

Where can I eat on July 4th in NYC? – 2022 List

With America’s multiculturalism, what better way to celebrate Independence Day then to experience various ethnic foods available in NYC, the dining capital of the world! Where can I eat on July 4th in NYC? Check out this roundup of restaurants that are open or offering specials on July 4th in NYC for 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Staten Island, New York — June 25, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from Snug Harbor in Staten Island, New York. Most Americans have never been to this New York City borough. In fact, most New Yorkers haven’t been there as well. I will have all the latest travel updates (including which airlines are leaving some U.S. cities entirely). What’s the number one traveler complaint — still? Getting refunds from trips canceled during the pandemic. William “Bill” O’Hearn, from the Massachusetts State Attorney General’s Office, on its attempts to get travel providers to write refund checks (not vouchers) and what you need to know. Arnie Weissmann, Editor-in-Chief of Travel Weekly, reports on the pre and post-COVID travel price spikes, and what to expect in the coming months. And Eric Shuffler, from the Staten Island FerryHawks (yes they have a baseball team) on why this New York City borough takes its baseball so seriously. And of course, I answer your travel questions. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel from the hidden gem of Snug Harbor in Staten Island, New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
newyorkled.com

Hudson Yards Summer Concerts on the Wells Fargo Stage

Public Square and Gardens at Hudson Yards just off the Hudson River in Midtown Manhattan. Taking place this Spring and Summer is the latest set of performances to entertain New York City. This set of events will be taking place every Wednesday evening, beginning at 6:00 pm, at that newest of outdoor venues: Hudson Yards. Some of you might know it as the spot where the Vessel stands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A new public park is opening in midtown this fall

It's always a great day when we hear about new green spaces opening up in this beautiful but concrete-heavy city of ours. International architecture, landscape and interior design firm Snøhetta is opening a new public park in midtown this fall, taking over a space at 550 Madison Avenue between 55th and 56th Streets "with a glass canopy that gives [it] an indoor-outdoor feel," reports NBC New York. It's a green oasis inside of a very New York-like building, in-between two skyscrapers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Coney Island Cyclone Roller Coaster Celebrates Its 95th Birthday

First 95 guests in line will ride the Cyclone for Free!. Luna Park in Coney Island, NYC’s most iconic destination for fun, will be celebrating the 95th Birthday of the legendary Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster all weekend long with free entertainment, music, balloon art, face painting, caricature artists, stilt walkers, photo ops, and more thrilling surprises! A borough favorite, Coney’s Cones, will also be serving up a limited-edition Cyclone inspired handmade gelato all weekend long.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkled.com

Coney Island / Luna Park Fireworks for Summer 2022

Tentatively speaking: You can usually expect fireworks to take off past 9:20 pm? Although, one year we waited until 10:00 pm. Between West 10th Street and West 12th Street (in Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk), Brooklyn. We’d been checking and rechecking the Brooklyn Cyclones’ website as well as other sources...
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Hell Gate Bridge in NYC

New York City’s Hell Gate Bridge sits on the north end of the East River, between Astoria, Queens and Randall’s Island .The bridge is named for the once-dangerous channel it bridges, derived from the Dutch word hellegat, which means “hell channel.” Five years ago, infrastructure aficionados marked its centennial year with cake and events and this year, Hell Gate Bridge turns 105 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
todaynationnews.com

Inflation + Public Safety Manhattan Chinatown operators worry about customers not coming

For every summergo sightseeingpeak season is the worldEpidemicThe opening of the border is moderate, and the future of the tourism industry is bright; but manhattanchinatownMost operators are not optimistic about the upcoming tourism boom, believing that under the influence of rising prices, inflation and public safety, tourists’ willingness to consume in the community will be affected.
MANHATTAN, NY
informnny.com

New York COVID update Friday, June 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 24, the COVID-19 daily average is 4.68%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 6,375 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,824 a decrease of 11. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 deaths reported since Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in New Rochelle, NY

The city of New Rochelle, in Westchester County, New York, deserves far more attention. It has plenty of recreation to offer visitors, with miles of shoreline, many public parks, and a municipal marina. Downtown, you will see cinemas, art galleries, a Walk of Fame, highly regarded restaurants, and boutiques. Its...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
therealdeal.com

Life Time Group to manage 120,000 square feet of amenities at Brooklyn’s +1,000-foot tower

New York City’s tallest building outside Manhattan will have plenty of space to work out — and stretch out. The New York Post is reporting the more than 1,000-foot-tall Brooklyn Tower that has recently began selling units has leased its more than two football fields worth of amenities space to Life Time Group Holdings, which will manage the pools, gyms and co-working spaces in the building.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

This NYC Pizzeria Was Just Named the Best in the Country

It may come not as a surprise, but New York City is officially home to the best pizza in the US. The Italian-born and Italian brand-sponsored guide Top 50 Pizza just declared so, unveiling the list of the 50 best pizza spots in the country. Anthony Mangieri's Una Pizza Napoletana, which is located in the Lower East Side and recently reopened after a two-year hiatus, is at the top of the list. San Francisco's Tony's Pizza Napoletana was awarded second place, while New York's own Ribalta NYC ended up third.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

