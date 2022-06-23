ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Malden (MA) Firefighter Guilty of Dealing Drugs Within Department

Cover picture for the articleA former Malden firefighter pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute drugs including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The charge...

FireRescue1

Former Mass. firefighter pleads guilty to distributing drugs to on-duty coworkers

MALDEN, Mass. — A former Malden firefighter pleaded guilty to dealing pills, including inside his Malden Fire Department station, for several years. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. He was charged with the crime on May 26 and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 11.
nbcboston.com

3 Teens Killed in Massachusetts Crash

Three teenagers were killed in an early morning crash Sunday in Brimfield, Massachusetts. State police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of East Brimfield and Holland roads. When troopers arrived, they said they found a Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WCVB

3 teenagers killed, another injured in central Massachusetts crash

BRIMFIELD, Mass. — Three teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash that happened in central Massachusetts, according to state police. State police officials said the crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield. Troopers who responded...
BRIMFIELD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police receive LEAD van for harm-reduction response to low-level offenses

“The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has contributed towards the purchase of a new vehicle for the New Bedford police department. On June 21st, a new 2022 Kia Carnival passenger van was put on the road. This van will primarily be used by the department’s LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) team and outreach workers. LEAD is a program launched in May 2018 which focuses on a harm-reduction response to lower-level offenses such as simple drug possession. The intent is to reduce the number of individuals being sent to court or incarcerated and divert them to treatment instead.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
KCJJ

Threatening ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend leads to arrest of Massachusetts man

A Massachusetts man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend with a knife. According to the arrest report, a Johnson County deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of Woodfield Drive in Tiffin just after 1 am on reports of a man armed with a knife, threatening his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Upon arrival, 55-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester was arguing with the woman in the garage of the residence.
TIFFIN, IA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Arrested for Driving Recklessly, Safe Stolen from Home

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 13, 3:34 p.m.: A car was forced into a parked car by another driver, who fled the area. A Honda SUV was driving east on North Beacon Street near the Toyota dealership. A Volkswagen tried to pass her and went over the double yellow line. Another vehicle was coming the other direction, so the VW swerved back and collided with the Honda, forcing it into a parked Lexus sedan. The VW did not stop, but the boyfriend of the Honda driver was in another vehicle and he followed the driver. He was able to give Police the location of the VW, which went into a lot at 311 Arsenal St. Multiple witnesses confirmed what happened, as did surveillance video. Police found that the driver was not licensed, and he was wanted on a warrant for unlicensed driving. Jorge Lavaganoli, 30 of Watertown, was arrested on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating left of center, unlicensed driving, and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, and speeding, along with the warrant from Quincy District Court.
WATERTOWN, MA
Seacoast Current

Driver Charged with DUI in Fatal North Hampton, NH Motorcycle Crash

The driver of a BMW with a child in the car that fatally struck a motorcycle in North Hampton Saturday afternoon was charged with driving under the influence. New Hampshire State Police said the 2015 black BMW driven by Jennifer McCoy, 38, of Boston entered the intersection of Atlantic Avenue (Route 111) and Woodland Road around 3:45 p.m and hit a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle. All three people involved were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. Their identity was not disclosed by State Police.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
NECN

Fatal Crash in Lancaster, Mass. Under Investigation

The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a single-car crash which left a person dead in Lancaster early Saturday. Lancaster police initially received a call just after 6 a.m. Saturday for a crash on Old Common Road, officials said. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders from Lancaster and neighboring Bolton...
LANCASTER, MA
stjohnsource.com

Suspect Wanted for Murder, Extradited from Boston to St. Croix

On September 14, 2020, at 10:35 p.m., police investigated an incident at a residence in Constitution involving a man who was found outside of his home unconscious. The man was later identified as Abraham Ortiz. Police believe that 70-year-old Abraham Ortiz and his nephew Nesto Monell were involved in an argument and Monell followed Ortiz to his residence and attacked him.
BOSTON, MA

