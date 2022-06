The search continues for three suspects following a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Wadley Drive in Aiken County. The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent to the home around 1:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. They found three teens in the front yard with gunshot wounds. Two died at the scene and the third died later in the day at Augusta University Medical Center.

