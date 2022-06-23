ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Noland's gem not enough, Hogs eliminated from CWS

arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. – It was one of those days for the Arkansas offense in a 2-0 loss to Ole Miss on Thursday afternoon inside Charles Schwab Field. The loss eliminates the Razorbacks from the CWS with the Hogs ending...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 163: Odom - Arkansas is the place to be

For Barry Odom, Arkansas — and coaching alongside Sam Pittman — is the place to be. Odom has helped Pittman engineer an incredible turnaround at Arkansas, and has helped a once-maligned defense turn into one of the better units in the country. After the Razorbacks gave up more than 30 points per game for five straight seasons, Odom’s 2021 group allowed less than 23 a game to rank in the top half of the SEC. And perhaps no game showcased the improvement more than the win over Texas, when the Razorbacks smashed the Longhorns all over the field. The Razorbacks bookended that performance with a second-half shutout of Penn State in the Outback Bowl, setting the stage for more to come. In this episode, Arkansas radio analyst Quinn Grovey sits down with the Hogs’ DC to talk about his unit’s improvement, working alongside Sam Pittman, and why the Razorbacks are a destination in college football.
ARKANSAS STATE
hogville.net

Dylan Hasz Could Join Brother at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) athlete Dylan Hasz is the twin brother of Arkansas commitment Luke Hasz, a four-star tight end. Hasz, 5-10, 180, can play wide receiver or defensive back in college. He plays both ways for Bixby. Dylan took his official this week after Luke was at Arkansas last weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mississippi wins first CWS title by sweeping Oklahoma

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The last team to get into the NCAA baseball tournament was the last team standing. Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cws#Hogs#Rebs#Baseball#Sports#Razorbacks#Rebels
5newsonline.com

Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach will be looking for a new school in 2023. Leach announced Saturday his intention to enter the transfer portal, thanking coaches, teammates, family and fans "for such support of my growth as a Razorback." The Carthage, Tex. native appeared in 41 games...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Pair of Razorbacks race in finals on last day of US Championships

EUGENE – Final day action at the USATF Championships involved a pair of finalists for the Arkansas program with Logan Jolly and Katie Izzo competing in the 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m at Hayward Field on Sunday. Jolly clocked a time of 9:46.91 to finish 11th in the steeplechase final...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
fox16.com

Arkansas Lands Talented DB RJ Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE — McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy three-star cornerback RJ Johnson has committed to Arkansas. Johnson, 6-3, 180, is reportedly going to play cornerback at Arkansas, but is capable of playing various positions on both sides of the ball. His versatility and talented helped earn him 28 offers.
ARKANSAS STATE
Oxford Eagle

Gallery: Ole Miss-Oklahoma watch party at Swayze Field cut short

The Ole Miss-Oklahoma Watch Party for Ole Miss fans at Swayze Field on Sunday, June 26 was cut short due to a thunderstorm and lightening warning. For fans, the day started with mostly clear skies and tolerable temperatures. From Ole Miss’ home of Oxford to Wisconsin and Michigan, fans from all over the country came to view the Ole Miss baseball team face off against Oklahoma in the College World Series.
OXFORD, MS
travelexperta.com

Scarlett Manor in Cave Springs, Arkansas: Stunning Farmhouse To Stay At

My husband and I decided to go on a trip with our kids to a different place this time, while looking at options, we come across Cave Springs in Arkansas, a beautiful location surrounded by nature and an amazing golf course. The fun part of traveling is doing research and I needed to find a good place to stay, that’s when I found The Scarlett Manor, a stunning farmhouse that will leave you speechless.
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff, county leader discuss establishing crime lab for north part of state to address backlog of autopsies

A Mississippi sheriff wants to establish a crime lab for the northern portion of the state to combat the massive backlog of autopsies. During the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors’ budget audit sessions, Lafayette County Sheriff discussed potentially establishing a lab in North Mississippi. “What we’re looking at and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

McIngvale Square development planned in Hernando

It’s always been said that when the McIngvale Road interchange with I-269 was finished and open to traffic, development along and near the interchange would follow. The opening of the Gatorade Fieldhouse is one example and another development appears to be on the way. Developer Jon Stevenson has unveiled...
HERNANDO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy