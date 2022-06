Everything you need to know about the 2023 mayor's race in Philadelphia — who's running, who probably will run and who should throw their hat in the ring. Who will be Philadelphia’s next mayor following the eight-year term of Jim Kenney? Will it be a woman for the first time in our city’s history? Will someone from City Council take the position, like we’ve seen in so many of the past elections? What local leaders have what it takes to govern a city plagued with gun violence, massive poverty rates and trash piling up on our streets?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO