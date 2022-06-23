ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, PA

Five Injured in Blast at PA Medical Marijuana Facility

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were injured after an explosion Wednesday at a medical marijuana plant in Fulton...

WTAJ

One killed in Johnstown house fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after a house fire broke out in Johnstown Sunday night. The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. on June 26, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire began on a stove top at a home on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Franklin County will conduct spraying operations to control mosquitoes in Greene Township

Franklin County will conduct spraying for adult mosquito control in and around Greene Township on Wednesday, county officials announced. The spraying will be conducted in residential and recreational areas including: Frecon Road, Mickey Inn Lane, Mickey Inn Road, Sycamore Grove Road, Creekside Drive, Star Avenue, Monroe Drive, Tyler Driver, Cornerstone Road and Roosevelt Drive in Greene Township.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclists severely hurt in Perry County accident

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two motorcyclists were severely injured due to an accident during the morning hours of Sunday, June 26. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to dispatchers, the accident happened on Valley Road...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

One person dead after motorcycle accident in Richland Township

The Cambria County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon on Route 219. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, 54-year-old Mark L. McCleaf from Shippensburg and his wife were leaving Thunder in the Valley to head home riding east on the 56 bypass onto Route 219 south at approximately 4:17 P.M.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Over 25 grams of drugs found in Altoona parole check, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A parole check at an Altoona apartment led to the drug arrest of a resident, according to Allegheny Township Police Department who were helping state parole agents. On June 22 police showed up to 36-year-old Niheim Miller’s apartment along 307 60th Street and detained him after seeing drug paraphernalia in the kitchen […]
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

Safety Inspection At PA Medical Marijuana Plant After Explosion Hurts Six People: OSHA

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation after six people were hurt in an explosion at a medical marijuana plant, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to the explosion at the Ilera Healthcare facility located at 3786 North Hess Road in Taylor Township at the Fulton and Bedford County line around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to emergency dispatchers.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search after credit cards stolen, used from Altoona TJ Maxx

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking to identify two suspects after a person’s credit card was stolen from TJ Maxx and used across the parking lot at Sam’s Club. The Allegheny Township Police Department said the theft happened on June 13 at around 3:30 p.m. at TJ Maxx on Old Route 220 in the […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania marijuana plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
echo-pilot.com

CO gas at Chambersburg store sends 15 to hospitals

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Nearly 30 people were evaluated by medics after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside a Kohl's department store on Norland Avenue Thursday morning, a Chambersburg official said. The high level of the gas was caused by improper use of propane-powered construction equipment being used...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
kolomkobir.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Police investigating a residential burglary in Shippensburg Borough

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On June 23, around 9 p.m., the Shippensburg Police Department was called to the 100 block of Hollar Ave. for a residental burglary. Following an investigation, police say entry was made into the house and multiple items were stolen. Police are looking through surveillance footage...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
clayconews.com

Maryland State Police Identifies Troopers Who Apprehended Murder Suspect In The June 9th Washington County Shootings

SMITHSBURG, MD – Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who helped apprehend the man charged with shooting five people, including three fatally and injuring a Maryland state trooper Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Washington County. The troopers helped apprehend Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia. He...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A total of 93 drivers were stopped by state police in Blair County who were conducting their sobriety checkpoint overnight Friday into Saturday morning. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police had a sobriety checkpoint stationed in the area of Route 22 and Juniata Valley Road in Frankstown Township, according […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Carlisle Police warn about multiple scams

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are warning residents that there has been an uptick in scam/fraud-related cases in the past month. Some scams include warrant and bail scams, as well as overcharging of service scams. Scammers usually will call the victim posing as a relative or the attorney of a relative. They will […]
CARLISLE, PA

