Grand Lake — Fishing has improved from last week. Rainbow and brown trout action has been good, fish are very active in the inlets. Spoons, spinners and crank baits are producing fish with bright and flashy colors are working best. Lake trout bite is fair to good and much better than last week. Lake trout are being caught in 25- to 70-foot-deep water. A 2- to 3-inch tube jig or grub tipped with sucker worked on the bottom is producing bites. The fish are still scattered, so be prepared to move often to stay on the them, but when you find them, they have been eager to bite.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO