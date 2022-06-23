ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Andres Gimenez’s emergence puts greater microscope on Mets’ Francisco Lindor deal

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McxB5_0gKEpKOK00

The Cleveland Guardians are not bashful about their feelings regarding Andres Gimenez. They are quite enamored with him, in fact. Every day, like dutiful campaign managers, they take to Twitter to reach out to their faithful constituency and beyond, shaking trees, searching for votes and voters in an effort to make their second baseman an All-Star.

From Wednesday: “You, casual fans of baseball, are really going to let Andres Gimenez, the best second baseman in the American League, sit in third place in All-Star voting, huh? Even if this is a popularity contest, we like our guy the best.”

From Thursday : “Have you voted for the best second baseman in the American League, Andres Gimenez, today?”

Here’s the thing: This isn’t just hometown boosterism. Gimenez is having a terrific year, as one of the cogs on a Guardians team with maybe the most fun offense in baseball. He is 23 years old, which almost makes him grizzled on the youngest team in MLB. He was hitting .302 heading into Thursday’s game with the Twins. His OPS was .834, his OPS+ a stout 137.

We bring this up, of course, because Gimenez used to be a Met, and a well-thought-of Met, before he was used as a chip in the trade that brought Francisco Lindor to New York. And Lindor, through Thursday’s off-day is hitting .243, with an OPS of .731, and an OPS+ of 108. He is also earning $34.1 million this year.

Giminez is making $706,600.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfZcS_0gKEpKOK00
The Mets acquired Francisco Lindor for a package that included Andres Gimenez.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJ697_0gKEpKOK00
Andres Gimenez has emerged as one of the best second basemen in the American League.
AP

OK: There was a time when we used to yell as loudly as anyone about the Mets’ penny-pinching, so that really shouldn’t factor even a little bit into this discussion. Steve Cohen can shake loose a few sofa cushions to pay Lindor, and will do so unabashedly and unapologetically.

But this isn’t the last time this conversation will take place.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GloKI_0gKEpKOK00 Mets’ list of MLB trade deadline targets includes Reds’ Luis Castillo

It isn’t the first time, either. After all, as much as Lindor may have struggled last year in his New York debut, there weren’t a lot of people pining for Gimenez, who hit but .218 with an OPS+ of 73 in 188 big-league at-bats.

And there is no denying that while Lindor’s numbers aren’t where anyone would want them, he has been much better as a sophomore with the Mets, driving in 52 runs out of the No. 3 hole (on pace for around 110 or so) while playing excellent defense.

“I am far more comfortable this year,” Lindor insisted a few days ago. “All that happened last year is last year. I’ve put that all behind me.”

And there have been stretches of this season when that has been fully evident. But there have also been stretches — and he’s in one now — where it again seems like he’s in his own head way too much, trying to do way too much. That has resulted in an offensive season that isn’t just streaky but in a lot of ways downright schizophrenic:

After 17 games, Lindor had a slash line of .313/.408/.563.

Through his next 21 games, it was .161/.239/.259.

Across his next 14: .352/.422/.574

And over his last 18: .192/.244/.329.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AM0NZ_0gKEpKOK00
Francisco Lindor has been incredibly streaky at the plate.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Half the time he’s playing at an MVP level. Half the time he’s barely at replacement level. That isn’t exactly what Cohen signed up for when he got Lindor’s name at the bottom of a 10-year, $341 million contract.

Still, the Mets are in first place, their offense remains potent, and manager Buck Showalter is firmly of the belief that Lindor is one of the reasons why.

“He comes to work every day and asks, ‘What can I do to help us win today,’” Showalter said. “We have a lot of guys like that.”

The comparisons won’t simply disappear. They never do when there’s a trade involved. Lindor is actually lucky that the other key figure in the swap, Amed Rosario, has had mostly pedestrian numbers (he has an OPS+ of 98 in Cleveland). For now, it is impossible to declare anything definitive based on 55 terrific games, as well as Gimenez may have played in those games.

The Guardians can stump for their guy, and they have a hell of a case. The Mets will take their chances with Lindor, and hope they see more of the good version than the bad. With 9 ½ years to go in that marriage, they really don’t have any other way to root.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Wild Angels vs. Mariners Fight

A crazy fight broke out between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The Angels and the Mariners had an all-out brawl that seemed to be sparked by what happened during Saturday night's game. Mike Trout was thrown at during Saturday night's game and he wasn't happy about it following the contest. Then, on Sunday, another thrown-at situation led to an all-out brawl.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Are Furious With Angels' Behavior Sunday

Baseball fans aren't happy with what the Los Angeles Angels did on Sunday afternoon. Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on Saturday night and the rest of the team didn't care for it. In the top of the second inning, Angels starting pitcher Andrew Wantz hit...
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman reacts to boos from Braves fans

Freddie Freeman got his first taste of being a visiting player in Atlanta on Friday, but the real authentic experience for him came Saturday. After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman is making his first visit to Atlanta as a road player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. An emotional Freeman got a rousing reception on Friday, but things changed Saturday. When Freeman stepped to the plate with bases loaded and the Dodgers down a run in the seventh, he was roundly booed by Atlanta fans.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Padres’ major plans for MLB trade deadline will excite Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer

The San Diego Padres are expected to be buyers ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. Padres general manager A.J. Preller reportedly already has early plans for just how he aims to bolster the team heading into the stretch run of the season. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Padres will likely […] The post Rumor: Padres’ major plans for MLB trade deadline will excite Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets players had fun with Buck Showalter after latest win

Things are going well for the New York Mets, as is obvious from their postgame antics on Sunday. The Mets moved to 47-26 with their 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday, and things got a bit silly in the postgame handshakes. Several Mets players, seemingly unimpressed with manager Buck Showalter’s insistence on wearing his pullover in Miami in June, tried to get it off him.
QUEENS, NY
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Buck Showalter
MLB

Stream LIVE: Mets, Marlins clash on Peacock

This week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game features a National League East showdown between the first-place Mets and the Marlins, and you can stream it live right now on Peacock. Led by slugger Pete Alonso, who leads the National League with 22 home runs, the Mets have spent the...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy