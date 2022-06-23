ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Irwin’s Australia Zoo officially opens Crocodile Hunter Lodge at $900 per night

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
 3 days ago

Steve Irwin’s family is honoring his legacy by officially launching the Crocodile Hunter Lodge at his famed Queensland “Australia Zoo.” But it will cost you a pretty penny.

An average night at the zoo runs anywhere between $800 to $1,000 for a two-bedroom cabin. But it also grants you unlimited access to the zoo, a sneak peek of the wildlife hospital, a gift pack, and breakfast is included for each guest.

“Steve always had a dream that one day, people would not just visit Australia Zoo, but stay overnight, and have the immersive experience of listening to and being around wildlife after dark,” Steve’s wife, Terri Irwin said in a statement.

“It was so important for us to make his dream come true through the opening of The Crocodile Hunter Lodge. This stunning luxury accommodation is surrounded by our conservation work, providing a home to endemic wildlife species while further continuing Steve’s important legacy.”

The Lodge comes with eight family-friendly cabins and an accessibility cabin.

The Crocodile Lodge costs around $900 per night for a two-bedroom cabin.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge officially opened on June 22, 2022.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
The pool.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
The outdoor dining space.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge

The Lodge is built with timbers recycled from the world-famous crocodile viewing grandstands, built with Steve own hands at “Australia Zoo.” Over 3,000 native trees and shrubs are planted throughout the grounds, creating natural wildlife corridors for animals, along with purposefully placed nesting boxes. Some of these trees act as food trees for native species, such as the endangered glossy black cockatoo, the press release noted.

“The Crocodile Hunter Lodge has adapted several eco-friendly initiatives, helping us maintain a minimum carbon footprint on the planet, and prioritizing conservation as we always do,” Steve’s son, Robert added.

“By building this luxury accommodation with lush bushland around for our animals, we are achieving Dad’s vision of a world where humans and wildlife can peacefully coexist, making this planet a better and more harmonious place for future generations.”

The cafe and dining space.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
The Lodge includes eight family-friendly cabins, including an accessibility cabin.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
The living space of the lodge.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
The kitchen with a coffee maker at the lodge.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
A bedroom at the lodge.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge

The Lodge is surrounded by a multi-species habitat that is home to red kangaroos, emus and koalas. Guests can also swim in “the Billabong,” an 82-foot-wide infinity pool while enjoying a pool-side snack or cocktail from Warrior Restaurant and Bar.

Around the property is also home for Australia Zoo’s southern koalas, who were victims of the 2019-2020 summer bushfire season .

Spanning 700 acres, Irwin’s Australia Zoo first opened back in 1970 by Steve’s parents, Bob and Lyn Irwin, under the name Beerwah Reptile and Fauna Park. It features over 1,200 types of animals that guest can interact with.

Pegged as a hideaway, The Lodge is nestled into the Australian bush near the famed Glass House Mountains and Sunshine Coast beaches, inspired by Steve’s life, legacy and love for wild places.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
A kangaroo roams the lodge grounds.
The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
Guests have unlimited access to The Australia Zoo.
Kate Berry
Steve Irwin with his family at Australia Zoo on June 19, 2006, in Beerwah, Australia.
Getty Images

Irwin died on Sept. 4, 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a short-tail stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef. He was 44.

“As a family, we could not be more excited for the opening of the Crocodile Hunter Lodge,” Steve’s daughter, Bindi said.

“It is absolutely wonderful to be able to carry forward Dad’s vision for Australia Zoo. Our efforts revolve around wildlife conservation, and with spectacular wildlife integrated into the Lodge, it’s the most beautiful way of honoring Dad’s legacy and everything he stood for.”

