Otter Tail County, MN

6-23-22 The Chris Berg Show

By Jacob Garramone
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article02:50 - Drew Wrigley, North Dakota Attorney General joins the show. 19:15- Andy Helgerson, and David Helgerson from Otter Tail County join the show. 34:30 - Patrick Riley, CEO of Reaper Financial joins the show. Faith,...

www.am1100theflag.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fundraising effort to move Fargo Abortion Clinic to Minnesota continues

(Fargo, ND) -- A fundraising effort to help North Dakota's only abortion clinic to neighboring Minnesota has brought in well over half million dollars. The Red River Women's Clinic has 30 days to shut down before the state's abortion ban becomes effective. Owner and operator Tammi Kromenaker says she has found a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Airlines complaints soar as on time arrivals fall

(Fargo, ND) -- Complaints against airlines are piling up as fewer flights are arriving on time. The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday it received more than four times as many complaints about airline service in April compared to April of 2019, before the pandemic. The department said major air carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 76-percent in April. That was down from more than 77-percent in March and below their nearly 80-percent on-time arrival rate in April, 2019.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Food Truck Festival has community buzzing

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s something people look forward to and an event that has grown in popularity. “I’m just someone who really loves to eat man and with an event like this I can’t miss it you know, it’s rare to have events like this, and for someone like me who likes to eat and for anyone that likes to eat, I gotta be out here man,” says Elliot Hoff.
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Majority of Fargo businesses pass alcohol, tobacco compliance checks

(Fargo, ND) -- In the past number of days, the majority of Fargo businesses were able to pass their tobacco and alcohol compliance tests. Fargo Cass Public Health tells WDAY Radio that Tobacco compliance checks were performed in the city on June 15th In total, 17 businesses were checked and 15 passed, resulting in an 88% compliance rate.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

After Roe reversal, LGBTQ community in Fargo issues call to action

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pride Collective and Community Center in downtown Fargo is the first LGBTQ center in North Dakota, and Saturday, they’re spending the day trying their best to support their members in this time of uncertainty. “We could lose gay marriage. We could lose...
FARGO, ND
Drew Wrigley
KNOX News Radio

Semi fire snarls I-29 traffic in Fargo

A semi traveling south on I-29 in Fargo burned when the brakes of the trailer caught fire this afternoon (Sunday). The driver pulled over to the shoulder around 1:15 p.m. and the rear of the trailer became engulfed in flames. Fargo Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze. The 38 year of driver from Winnipeg was uninjured in the event.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Clay, Cass County authorities continue search for chase suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- A suspect or suspects remain on the run after leading several area law enforcement agencies on a cross-county chase early Monday morning. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 3:11 a.m, a Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 10 and 34th Street in Moorhead. The vehicle he was attempting to stop had fled from the Moorhead Police Department and did not have any vehicle registration displayed. The driver did not stop for the deputy’s emergency lights and siren and a pursuit was initiated.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 26-July 6

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Hundreds attend pro-abortion rally following overturning of Roe v. Wade

(Fargo, ND) -- Pro-abortion activists filled Fargo streets on Friday following a Supreme Court Decision which impacted abortion rights across the country. The group gathered outside of Fargo's Federal Courthouse on Friday following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a decades old decision which legalized and protected abortion rights across the United States. The new ruling, which can be found here, removes the right to an abortion, leaving the decision up to individual states. North Dakota is one of thirteen states which have trigger laws in place, a law which would move to ban abortion the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Chris Coste Breaks Down the RedHawks Hawks Streak and More!

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager Chris Coste joined Big Game James and Jace on Flag Sports Saturday. Chris discusses the RedHawks leading the American Association in wins, a trio of players who have been named to the All-Star team, and much more!
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Friday night storms in Red River Valley

FARGO – A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains were reported at many locations.
FARGO, ND
AG Week

ADM's Northern Sun plant partially shuts down to deal with bin damage

ENDERLIN, N.D. — An oilseed processing plant in Enderlin has been at least partially shut down for a week after employees noticed a meal tank had shifted on its foundation. The ADM Northern Sun plant, which crushes sunflowers, canola and soybeans into oil, has been partially shut down since June 17 while crews have assessed the problem and necessary repairs, said Jackie Anderson, a spokesperson for ADM.
ENDERLIN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Senators do not support new Gun Control Bill

(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota representatives are reacting after the U.S. Senate passed sweeping gun reform legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed on Thursday night, would increase background checks and add funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The bill was supported by 50 Democrats and...
U.S. POLITICS

