ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Amid record gas prices, Biden snubs oil CEOs for wind execs

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The White House on Thursday faced a barrage of questions about whether President Biden is doing enough to address record gas prices after he skipped a summit with oil executives and instead met with wind-industry leaders.

“When I think environment, I think jobs,” Biden told a group that included five wind-industry CEOs in the White House Roosevelt Room — shortly after a summit nearby that Biden refused to attend with seven oil CEOs and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

“We’re about to build a better America,” Biden said at the wind-power meeting, which included Granholm, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Govs. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) and John Carney (D-Del.).

Biden mistakenly held up backwards a detailed note prepared by his staff for the wind meeting. It instructed him to “say hello to participants” and then “take YOUR seat” before giving “2 minutes” of remarks. The staff note instructed the president to “ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question” and then “thank participants” and leave.

At the daily White House briefing, reporters called out the awkward juxtaposition of energy events as high fuel costs contribute to the worst inflation since 1981 and send Biden’s approval rating to new lows .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV8QZ_0gKEpDDF00
President Joe Biden declined to meet with the oil industry leaders, even after attempting to blame them for high gas prices.
Getty Images/Drew Angerer

“Why did the president stop by the wind executives meeting? Why didn’t he spend some time with the oil executives as well?” Associated Press reporter Aamer Madhani asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s meeting with wind executives as “part of his schedule.”

“The president — it was a stop by. This is something that he does very often,” Jean-Pierre said. “It was — there were governors in that meeting who were virtual and in-person. So we see this as a part of his schedule where there was actually a meeting here at the White House.”

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy picked up the line of questioning, asking Jean-Pierre of the wind executive meeting, “How did that help lower gas prices?

“The president has done a — so let me step back for a second,” Jean-Pierre began her answer, before Doocy interrupted to press his point.

“No, no, no,” Doocy interjected. “By meeting with offshore wind folks and not with oil and gas CEOs, how does that lower gas prices? You said he’s done everything in his power. They were a mile away.”

Jean-Pierre said, “I just want to take us back a second on how we got here.” She noted that gas prices are up about $2 per gallon since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and noted that Biden previously ordered the release of a million barrels per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and allowed a higher proportion of ethanol in gas over the summer, though neither step lowered prices.

“The president is trying to figure out and take steps on how we can take, bring the gas prices down,” Jean-Pierre said. “And we have a high level of oil production. So what we are asking the oil refinery companies to do is to take that production — turn it into, refine that oil so that there is capacity. We are not at capacity right now. And it does matter that the secretary of energy, which is her purview, that is her portfolio, to meet with these oil execs, that she does on pretty regular basis —”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiGU6_0gKEpDDF00
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s meeting covered ways to address rising energy costs and create more certainty for global energy markets.
AP/Susan Walsh

Doocy followed up asking if Biden’s wind-power meeting implied that he believes people must choose between buying an electric car or paying high gas prices.

“Is that the choice: $5 a gallon gas or a $61,000 electric car?” he asked.

“That’s apples and oranges, that is not the same,” Jean-Pierre said, before pivoting to note that Biden on Wednesday asked Congress to temporarily waive the federal gas tax of 18.3 cents per gallon — though the idea received a cool reception from members of both political parties.

“What we’re trying to do right now is to deal with an acute problem right now, which is why the president, again, again asked for a 90-day suspension of the gas tax — a gas tax holiday — that is going to make a difference,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Peter, we’re talking about 18 cents on the federal level. We’re talking about an average of 30 cents on the state level. And if the oil refinery [sic] does their job, if they do what we’re asking them to do, which is put their profits back in so that gas prices can go down, that’s almost $1 per gallon. That matters. This matters to teachers, that matters to home health care aides, that matters to construction workers, that matters to plumbers, that matters to lifeguards. Those are the people that — and many others — who are going to feel this in a way that will give them relief at the pump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3UJ5_0gKEpDDF00
In 2022 U.S. oil and gas production was 1.2 million barrels per day.
Getty Images/Brandon Bell

“All right, we’re done,” Jean-Pierre cut off Doocy before calling on a different reporter.

Later in the briefing, Jean-Pierre was pressed by other reporters on what exactly Biden would be willing to do to help oil refiners produce more gasoline.

CNN reporter Phil Mattingly asked about the fact that refiners are “operating at about 93, 94% capacity.” She maintained, “there’s a difference between the share of existing capacity being utilized and the amount of total capacity available.”

New York Times reporter Zolan Kanno-Youngs pointed out that some oil refiners faced regulatory hurdles, such as a refinery in the Virgin Islands that has a troubled environmental record.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5nKx_0gKEpDDF00 US refiners to urge Biden administration against fuel export ban

“Will the administration consider loosening any permitting regulations for refineries that have had environmental concerns to expand capacity?” he asked.

“I don’t have anything to share” on that point, Jean-Pierre said. “All I can say is the president is willing to use his executive authority to do what he can to give relief to the American public.”

The average price of a gallon of regular gas is about $5 , according to AAA.

Renewable sources such as wind, meanwhile, make up a relatively small share of US energy production.

In 2021, wind power comprised just 3.3% of US electricity production, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

CEOs at the wind-power meeting with Biden included Liz Burdock of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, David Hardy of Ørsted Offshore North America, Robert Blue of Dominion Energy, Jeffrey Grybowski of US Wind and Lars Pedersen of Vineyard Offshore.

Dominion Energy, based in Virginia, has a broad portfolio of electricity sources, including nuclear, coal and natural gas.

Oil-industry executives said Thursday afternoon that they were encouraged by their lower-profile meeting with Granholm.

“Secretary Granholm’s meeting with American refiners today was a constructive discussion about ways to address rising energy costs and create more certainty for global energy markets, a joint oil-industry statement said afterward.

The American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers went on, “While these challenges and their causes are complex—from Russia’s war in Ukraine to market imbalances leftover from COVID—productive outcomes today should send a positive signal to the market that the U.S. is committed to long-term investment in a strong U.S. refining industry and aligning policies to reflect that commitment.”

Biden told reporters on Monday that he would not meet with the oil industry leaders, even though he’s attempted to blame them for high prices. The president has alleged that the industry isn’t drilling or refining enough and accused them of profiteering, sparking a war of words.

Chevron CEO Michael Wirth, who leads the country’s second-largest oil company, on Tuesday wrote in an open letter that data contradict Biden’s claims regarding the industry not drilling or refining enough.

“In 2021, Chevron produced the highest volume of oil and gas in our 143-year history. In the first quarter of 2022, our U.S. production was 1.2 million barrels per day, up 109,000 barrels per day from the same quarter a year earlier,” Wirth wrote .

“In the Permian Basin [centered in West Texas] alone, we expect production to approach 750,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, an increase of more than 15 percent from 2021,” Wirth added.

“And Chevron’s U.S. refinery input grew to 915,000 barrels per day on average in the first quarter of this year from 881,000 in the same quarter last year.”

Biden responded Tuesday by mocking Wirth as “mildly sensitive.”

“We need more refining capacity. This idea that they don’t have oil to drill and to bring up is simply not true,” Biden said Tuesday, responding to Wirth. “We ought to be able to work something out whereby they’re able to increase refining capacity and still not give up on transitioning to renewable energy.”

Chevron reported a profit of $6.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022 — quadruple its profits of $1.7 billion from the first quarter of 2021 — as global oil prices increased.

High gas prices are contributing to the highest inflation rate since 1981 , though Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that “inflation was high before — certainly before the war in Ukraine broke out.”

Biden on Wednesday appealed to gas station owners to unilaterally lower prices at the pump. About 60% of US pumping stations are owned by a person or family that operates just one location.

Republicans say Biden contributed to the gas-price crisis by seeking to impose a moratorium last year on new oil drilling on public lands and by spiking new oil pipeline projects, including the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Reality bites Biden

For a president who sought to walk away from the Middle East, focus American foreign policy toward its traditional alliances, and end America’s oil dependency, Joe Biden’s policy of treating the Saudis like a “pariah” never made much sense. His forthcoming visit to the desert kingdom is an acknowledgment of that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The expanding Second Amendment

‘BIGGER THAN HELLER’ — The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision today to strike down New York’s century-old gun law was “probably the most significant expansion of gun rights from the Supreme Court in the country’s history,” says Michael Waldman, the author of “The Second Amendment: A Biography,” which was cited in Justice Stephen Breyer’s dissent, and the president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden is the economy’s supply chain problem

Joe Biden has become America’s “it’s not my fault” president. Whether it’s the inflation, the border, the crime, the gas prices, the Afghanistan exit fiasco, or the stock market collapse, Biden has become an expert at pointing the finger at someone else. His presidency so...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
eenews.net

Manchin slams ‘stupid’ EV push, cites Chinese supply chain

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin criticized the idea of a national shift away from gas cars toward electric vehicles in lacerating terms yesterday, raising doubts about the fate of pro-EV policies being discussed in reconciliation bill talks. Manchin’s comments during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on trade coincided with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs announced this week that three vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy interacted in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” as U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 20.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Company#Oil Refining#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Energy#Interior#Govs#Afl Cio
K. Revs

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Grasping Hunter Biden met with oligarch pal of Putin who's now wanted for MURDER of two entrepreneurs shot dead on road 'over business dispute'

Troubled First Son Hunter Biden allegedly met with a Russian oligarch and Putin ally who is now wanted for the murder of two business rivals. Biden, 52, is believed to have met with Telman Ismailov, 65, on February 17, 2012 at the Moscow headquarters of Ismailov's AST Group holding company, according to the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Lootpress

GOA Vows Fight in Wake of Unconstitutional Gun Control Package

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Gun Owners of America (GOA) and Gun Owners Foundation (GOF) vowed to continue the fight after both chambers of Congress passed their sweeping “bipartisan” gun control package. The bill passed the Senate late Thursday evening without any opportunity for amendments to even be considered, and Speaker Pelosi quickly ushered passage through the House earlier today. President Biden is expected to sign the unconstitutional legislation into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy