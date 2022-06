Outside of a Giancarlo Stanton bomb and a thrilling ninth inning comeback in the first game of this series, Houston has thrown the brakes on a massive hot streak for the Yankees. It’s far from panic-time, but it is a reminder that these Astros have been resilient and deadly for years — regardless of what you think of the cheating scandal, making it to three World Series in five years means you’ve got plenty of talent. The Yankees have been the best team in baseball up until this point, but a bad stretch of play against a tough opponent can make things seem miserable. Better now than in October.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO