A Subway worker was shot dead after a customer opened fire following an argument over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to police.On Sunday night at around 6:30pm, a customer ordering a sandwich at a Subway connected to a gas station located in the city’s downtown area erupted into a dispute with one of the store’s employees and opened fire. One employee was fatally wounded and another was sent to a nearby hospital.The owner of the Subway told Fox 5 Atlanta that the disgruntled customer decided to shoot his two employees after they became angry about the amount...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO