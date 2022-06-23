ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's Publix opts against Covid-19 vaccine for young kids

By By Arek Sarkissian
 3 days ago
The Florida-based chain, which stretches across seven states in the Southeast, confirmed this week that it would not offer doses to children between the ages of six months old and 5 years old but did not publicly explain its decision. Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Publix Super Markets will not offer the Covid-19 vaccine to young children despite an emergency-use authorization approved by the Food and Drug Administration last week.

The Florida-based chain, which stretches across seven states in the Southeast, confirmed this week that it would not offer doses to children between the ages of six months old and 5 years old but did not publicly explain its decision. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Publix, a frequent contributor to Republican political campaigns, during the height of the pandemic turned more than 700 of its Florida grocery stores into Covid vaccination sites under a deal with GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The grocery chain’s move comes as DeSantis and the White House have fought over accessing vaccinations for kids under 5 in the state. Florida was the only state in the nation not to pre-order childhood vaccinations in anticipation of the FDA approving childhood Covid-19 shots. Pediatricians and others in the medical community have said not pre-ordering the vaccine for young children will delay parents in the state from accessing shots for their children.

The White House also strongly criticized Florida’s decision not to pre-order vaccines, with White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha calling it a “failure” and “unconscionable.”

DeSantis however shot back at the Biden administration and accused it of lying.

DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo are adamantly opposed to giving the vaccine to young children. Ladapo is a well-known Covid-19 vaccine skeptic who has questioned its efficacy even as much of the medical community has emphasized its safe against protecting the virus and lessening serious symptoms.

DeSantis said earlier this week he was not sure if the vaccine has been through enough testing. He also began referring to the shots as MRNA vaccines, which are different from typical vaccines .

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases, hospitalizations remain at ‘high’ risk level

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations hit a plateau in Florida last week. The state reported 10,542 daily cases during the seven-day period from June 18-24. Florida hospitals reported 3,322 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Both numbers are essentially unchanged from the week before. Infections and hospitalizations still are high enough to classify 93% of Floridians as living in areas of high-risk, according to federal data released Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

As DeSantis focuses on Florida transgender kids, here’s what you need to know

In recent years, transgender people — and particularly, transgender kids — have become pawns in a broader political struggle. Florida officials in June proposed a rule preventing the state’s Medicaid program from reimbursing providers for a series of therapies meant to treat gender dysphoria. Florida joined other red states that have moved to restrict access to those medical treatments.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Video shows lightning strike boat carrying 7 in Florida

A lightning strike on a boat 100 miles off the coast of Florida carrying seven people was caught on video Saturday. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew flew two hours to rescue the five men and two women, one of whom was pregnant, from the boat off the coast of Clearwater, according to the Coast Guard and those who were on the vessel.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Independent

Former Studio 54 owner Mark Fleischman announces plan to die by assisted suicide

Mark Fleischman, the former owner of New York City’s infamous Studio 54 club, has revealed his plans to die by assisted suicide.Fleischman, 82, toldThe New York Post of his plans on 25 June, with the former club owner explaining that he will end his life on 13 July with the help of Swiss assisted suicide nonprofit Dignitas.According to Fleischman, who uses a wheelchair, he decided to pursue the option because he can no longer do “anything for [himself]” and it is the “easiest way out”.“I can’t walk, my speech is f**ked up and I can’t do anything for myself,” Fleischman...
COLORADO STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Cops Search For Missing Endangered Florida Woman

Florida police are calling for the public's help in locating a missing woman they say is in danger due to multiple health conditions. Officers from the MSCO say 51-year-old Angela Ullery hasn't been seen or heard from in 5 days. The last reported sighting of the woman was back on Thursday, 6-23. Neighbors say they saw her at Robin’s Apartments in the 2300 block of 1st Street East.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

A Florida power company didn’t like a journalist’s commentary. Its consultants had him followed

Consultants working for America’s largest power company covertly monitored a Jacksonville journalist and obtained a report containing his social security number and other sensitive personal information, leaked documents reveal. The Floodlight logo above the words 'Floodlight is a nonprofit news organization that partners with local outlets and the Guardian...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
L. Cane

How to Get into Florida's State Parks for Free

Florida is partially known for its natural bounty. From its beaches to its forests to its preserves and refuges, Florida has much to offer for nature lovers or people who just want a scenic place to hike, bird watch, snorkel, kayak, tube, or swim, to name just a few possible activities.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
