Springfield, IL

Fulgenzi won't seek another term on the Springfield City Council

By NPR Illinois
nprillinois.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWard 4 Alderman John Fulgenzi said this will be his last term on the council. In a statement, he added he will serve out his current term, which expires in April 2023. Fulgenzi said he hopes top...

www.nprillinois.org

Related
wmay.com

Garbage Trucks Getting Earlier Start In Springfield

You might be hearing your waste hauler moving through your neighborhood earlier than usual. The City of Springfield says it has granted permission to waste hauling companies to begin their routes one hour earlier than usual in order to help workers avoid the hottest parts of the day. While the authorization is temporary, the city says it’s likely to be extended regularly through the hot summer months.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Breeze-Courier

County Board dismisses Vince Harris

(TAYLORVILLE) — At the close of a marathon four-hour Christian County Board meeting Tuesday night, members voted 12-3 to dismiss Vince Harris, Solid Waste Management Director and Christian County Zoning Director, from all duties. The move followed a meeting behind closed doors for nearly an hour-and-45-minute session at which time the vote was take.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Police Chief: Recruiting New Officers Is A Challenge

Springfield’s police chief acknowledges that recruiting new officers is a challenge… but says that’s not a situation unique to Springfield or Illinois. Appearing live on WMAY, Chief Ken Scarlette said it’s a difficult and sometimes dangerous job, but also says he has worked to make it clear to his officers that as long as they do the job to the best of the ability, he and Mayor Jim Langfelder will have their backs.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Sangamon County Historical Society announces awards

Four nonprofit organizations received grants from the Sangamon County Historical Society to fund special projects that help preserve and promote local history. The grant awards were announced Tuesday, June 21 at the Society’s annual meeting at Clayville Historic Site. Awards were presented to the following organizations:. Friends of the...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Issuing Firearm Enforcement Grants

SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes. Funding for these grants is possible through legislation Governor...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Monroe To Be Closed At 10th Street Tracks, Effective Monday

Effective Monday, Monroe Street in downtown Springfield will be permanently closed at the 10th Street tracks. Vehicles will still have access to any businesses on Monroe between 9th and 11th, but will no longer be able to cross the tracks. The closure is part of the railroad relocation project and the development of the new multi-modal transportation hub.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Construction projects closing Springfield roads

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of roads throughout Springfield will be partially or completely closed this week as construction continues from last week or begins this coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street will be closed between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Access will be maintained to all […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Bishop Paprocki Statement on Overturning of Roe v Wade

Springfield, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade:. “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States marks an important moment for our nation, lifting a cloud that...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
#Smoking Ban#Politics Local#Alderman#The Sangamon County Board#The County Board
wsiu.org

In the wake of Dobbs decision, Gov. Pritzker calls special session

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling on state lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session in response to Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade. In a statement Pritzker says he wants lawmakers to “further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.”
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Pro-choice advocates protest outside federal courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pro-choice advocates on Friday gathered outside the federal courthouse in Springfield after the ruling on Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood, Resistor Sisterhood and many other organizations were protesting in front of the courthouse today in hopes that the Supreme Court will reconsider their decision. People,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
earlynews24.com

MAGA Voters Send a $50 Million G.O.P. Plan Off the Rails in Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. — Darren Bailey, the front-runner in the Republican primary for governor of Illinois, was finishing his stump speech last week at a senior center in this Central Illinois town when a voice called out: “Can we pray for you?”. Mr. Bailey readily agreed. The speaker, a...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

ISP to issue millions in firearms enforcement grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms. From 2020 through the end of April 2022, ISP stopped more than 88,000 unlawful attempts...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Police Chief: Many Panhandlers At Intersections Are Scamming Donors

Springfield’s police chief says local drivers need to know that when they hand money to people panhandling at busy intersections or in median strips, they may be falling victim to a fraud. Police have begun to implement Mayor Jim Langfelder’s order to move panhandlers away from those busy and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Restaurant Operators Accused Of Sales Tax Evasion

Two Springfield restaurant operators have been arraigned on felony charges accusing them of underreporting sales tax receipts by $100,000. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the charges accuse Amanda and Nicholas Paz of Springfield of not reporting as much as $1 million in sales at AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill, and pocketing the $100,000 in sales taxes they would have had to pay on that amount. The state Department of Revenue believes the underreporting happened from January of 2015 to October of 2019. If convicted on the most serious charge, they could face six to 30 years in prison.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Sangamon County now at medium COVID-19 threat level

Some positive news in Sangamon County, which is no longer listed as high level for community spread of COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health says Sangamon County is now in the medium category. The number of positive tests has dropped in the past week. However, the county reported two additional deaths of those who contracted COVID-19.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police issuing gun enforcement grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police will be issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies soon in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of guns, gun-related homicides and other violent crimes. Between 2020 and the end of April, the Illinois State Police stopped more than […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Wyndham may convert to apartments

Publisher Michelle Ownbey of the Springfield Business Journal paid a visit to the WTAX Morning Newswatch to break the news that the 48 year-old, 30-story, downtown structure currently known as the Wyndham Springfield City Centre may convert to majority studio and single bedroom apartments. Ownbey says the $25 million dollar...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

