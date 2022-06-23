ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fantasy Playhouse facility may come to Huntsville

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre has provided arts education to thousands of students in North Alabama, and the program is looking to take its next steps forward with a new facility.

Development plans are in place. Project leaders said a location has been chosen and the building designed, but Fantasy Playhouse has yet to reach the fundraising totals necessary to start construction.

The new playhouse will be built on a lot located at the intersection of Holmes Ave. and Triana Blvd.

Currently, the organization uses many locations to facilitate its shows and programs including local schools and the VBC Playhouse. A new building would bring existing and potential future programs under one roof.

Fantasy Playhouse Executive Director Karen Mockenstrum said a new facility would allow the organization the opportunity to expand its outreach programs in the community.

“We know that affluent kids in other areas like Nashville and Birmingham,” Mockensrum said. “They have areas like this all the time, but this is organically placing it in the middle of our heart neighborhood, but also in a neighborhood that hasn’t had the opportunity for it.”

Mockenstrum said a new building would also help to expand educational programs to include things like production, tech, and costume design.

