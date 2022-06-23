ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people sustained hundreds of stings each from a swarm of...

KOLD-TV

Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Tucson on Saturday, June 25. The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord died in an accident near Harrison and Irvington roads. The TPD said Nord, 66, was turning left on Harrison when he was hit...
KOLD-TV

Man found shot to death at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Tucson early Sunday, June 26. The Tucson Police Department said it happened at The Resort at Star Pass, which is located at 41 South Shannon Road. The man was found near the...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Juvenile dies following shooting near Grant, Silverbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile died following a shooting on Tucson’s west side early Sunday, June 26. The Tucson Police Department said the victim was found in the 2400 block of North Jordan Drive, which is near Grant and Silverbell. On Monday, the TPD said the...
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near 12th Avenue and Calle Margarita. TPD said their operations south division responded to the area Saturday and found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. TPD said they are still...
KGUN 9

Monsoon gets a boost in storm coverage Sunday and Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a less active afternoon for the Tucson area, we will see few storms continue to pop up over mainly western and northern Pima county through this evening. Tucson will see a 20% chance for a few mainly mountain storms tonight, after 6 PM. Sunday...
KOLD-TV

One injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday afternoon, June 23. According to officers, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds near El Pueblo Park. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. As of Thursday night, no...
KOLD-TV

TPD: Suspect bit canine officer during arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police canine officer is okay after a suspect reportedly bit him while being arrested earlier this week. Authorities were called on Wednesday, June 24 to the area of Speedway and Riverview after getting reports about a suspect firing a handgun while walking down the road.
KOLD-TV

Defendants sentenced in fatal University of Arizona shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The three defendants in a fatal shooting at a University of Arizona parking garage last year were in court Monday, June 27, for sentencing. The first suspect, Roberto Joaquin Camargo, was sentenced to three years’ probation on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution. He reached a plea deal May 26 and had been facing murder and assault charges. Camargo will also have to become a full-time student or get a full-time job, get a GED or diploma and participate in moral recognition therapy.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Cortaro Road open again after man struck by train in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck by a train in Marana early Thursday, June 23. The Marana Police Department said the man suffered serious trauma. Union Pacific said the accident happened around 7 a.m. and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital. Cortaro Road was...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert for a Tucson man who went missing late Monday, June 20 has been canceled. The Tucson Police Department said the 75-year-old man ‘s vehicle was found in Cochise County. Authorities searched the area and found the man, who is being treated at a nearby hospital and plans to reunite with family.
KGUN 9

Monsoon moisture door stays open through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday night we are seeing some scattered storms develop across Southern Arizona. Rain chances are more likely south of Tucson, as well as in higher elevations. On Saturday, we're expecting a similar day temperature-wise and in terms of rain chances. Highs will be around 100...
