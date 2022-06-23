TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The three defendants in a fatal shooting at a University of Arizona parking garage last year were in court Monday, June 27, for sentencing. The first suspect, Roberto Joaquin Camargo, was sentenced to three years’ probation on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution. He reached a plea deal May 26 and had been facing murder and assault charges. Camargo will also have to become a full-time student or get a full-time job, get a GED or diploma and participate in moral recognition therapy.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO