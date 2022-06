More typical summer heat and humidity will move into the Susquehanna Valley for the first weekend of summer. High pressure will bring a southwest flow of air as we rise to near 90 both days and you'll notice the humidity rising also. A cool front will press in from the Midwest Sunday and it may spark a few evening thunderstorms. Showers & storms are more likely Sunday night into Monday. This front will bring the temperatures and humidity down into Midweek but rebuild late in the week before more showers and storms could move in next.

SUSQUEHANNA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO