Body found in vehicle on Falkville road a suspect in Ohio death of woman, child

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on a Falkville road near I-65 Thursday afternoon.

Falkville Police Chief Aaron Burgess said his office was called by Dayton, Ohio Police around 1:50 p.m. after the GPS in a homicide suspect’s vehicle had pinged in the area. He said officers found the vehicle just after 2 p.m.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told News 19 he was called to the 100 block of Buster Road in Falkville for a body being found. He said that the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dayton Police confirmed to our news partner in Ohio that the man found was a suspect connected to the Thursday morning double homicide of a 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter. Dayton officials said he had been in a relationship with the woman.

Burgess said it’s believed the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they assisted Falkville Police at the scene.

