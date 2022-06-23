ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

Body found in vehicle on Falkville road a suspect in Ohio death of woman, child

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on a Falkville road near I-65 Thursday afternoon.

Falkville Police Chief Aaron Burgess said his office was called by Dayton, Ohio Police around 1:50 p.m. after the GPS in a homicide suspect’s vehicle had pinged in the area. He said officers found the vehicle just after 2 p.m.

Mother and daughter killed in Dayton, suspect found dead in Ala.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told News 19 he was called to the 100 block of Buster Road in Falkville for a body being found. He said that the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dayton Police confirmed to our news partner in Ohio that the man found was a suspect connected to the Thursday morning double homicide of a 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter. Dayton officials said he had been in a relationship with the woman.

Burgess said it’s believed the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they assisted Falkville Police at the scene.

