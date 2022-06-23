ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

July arrives in just over a week and HBO Max is prepping for the new month by letting subscribers know what new movies and TV shows are making their way to its roster. On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of titles arriving throughout the month of July and there...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reacts to Jon Snow Spinoff News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that HBO was developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series that will focus on Kit Harington's Jon Snow character after the events of the original series. HBO played coy about confirming that the series was indeed a real thing until it was officially confirmed by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke. Clarke had a recent interview with Variety where she revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off was all Harington's idea. The Jon Snow actor also went to the creator of the franchise to workshop ideas for the series. Now, another one of Harington's co-stars is speaking out on the Game of Thrones sequel series. Maisie Williams spoke with PEOPLE Magazine and revealed her excitement for the Jon Snow spin-off.
ComicBook

New Kevin Hart Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has a brand new action thriller available on its streaming lineup, and movie fans have been flocking to it all weekend. The new film is called The Man From Toronto, and it stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Man From Toronto was released on Netflix this past Friday and it immediately became a hit with Netflix subscribers, climbing straight up the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the weekend.
ComicBook

Ghosts Co-Creator Teases New Characters Debuting in Season 2

CBS's hit sitcom Ghosts will continue to roll out new ghosts -- even though series co-creator Joe Wiseman admits that as time goes on, it gets harder and harder to rationalize creating new ghosts to live in the house with Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Since the ghosts can't leave the house, that puts a limit on the number of characters that can be introduced, and some of the situations they can get into -- but Wiseman says they are already breaking stories that will shake that up a little bit.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Teases a "Refreshing, Invigorating, and Lovely" Season Five

Star Trek: Discovery is going to be something unexpected according to series star Sonequa Martin-Green, who went to London for Paramount+'s launch in the United Kingdom. Discovery only recently started filming its fifth season in Toronto, with Martin-Green again leading the show as Capt. Michael Burnham of the U.S.S. Discovery. The series, which started as a Star Trek: The Original Series prequel, is now set in the 32nd century, further into the future than any other piece of Star Trek canon. But Martin-Green suggests that there are more surprises to come when Discovery returns for its fifth season on Paramount+.
Person
David Copperfield
ComicBook

Star Wars: Taika Waititi Is "Throwing Everything at the Wall" for His New Film

For Star Wars fans who are speculating all manner of storylines about what the upcoming film from Taika Waititi will explore, you're not the only one, as Waititi himself recently confirmed that he's experimenting with virtually any idea he can think of for the project to then fine-tune the adventure into something more cohesive. Waititi isn't the first filmmaker to develop an all-new story for the saga, but with previous standalone films in the franchise connecting to familiar corners of the franchise, he instead has the freedom to explore virtually anything he wants to deliver fans.
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Imagines Chris Evans as Wolverine

The X-Men's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitable as fans continue to fan-cast the iconic mutants, especially Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the character for 17 years, but it will soon be time for someone else to don the claws. Many big names have been thrown around from Daniel Radcliffe to Jon Bernthal, but there's no word on any official casting. This week, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked with ComicBook.com and were asked which character they'd like to see Chris Evans play aside from Captain America, and they said Wolverine. While that's not exactly a realistic option for the future, the Internet has been having some fun with it. In fact, BossLogic took to Instagram yesterday to show his version of Evans as Wolverine.
ComicBook

Black Canary's Jurnee Smollett Reveals Wild Advice Samuel L. Jackson Gave Her for DC Role

A number of number of long-awaited DC movies and television shows are making progress, giving some iconic and beloved characters within the publisher's arsenal an opportunity to get the spotlight. Among these is Black Canary, an HBO Max-exclusive solo film that would follow Dinah Lance / Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), who previously made her blockbuster debut in 2020's Birds of Prey. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smollett spoke about how playing Black Canary has been "one of the great joys" of her career — and also revealed a piece of advice that Samuel L. Jackson, who is a veteran in the superhero space from playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave her when she was initially cast.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Alternate Ending Revealed by Writer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron has revealed a sinister alternate ending. In the finished film, the Stephen Strange of Earth-616 (Benedict Cumberbatch) traverses the multiverse and kills Sinister Strange, his evil variant corrupted by the Darkhold. After using The Book of the Damned's dark magic to dreamwalk through the multiverse — murdering other Stranges as he searched for a world where he could be with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) — this Strange triggered an incursion, causing his reality to collapse in on itself. This annihilated reality is left behind following Sinister Strange's death, and 616 Strange returns to his universe with his supernatural third eye opened.
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Avengers Tower Continuity Error in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The latest film from Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, finally made its way to Disney+ this past week after a successful run at the global box office. Of course, that means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now rewatching the movie on repeat, looking deeply into each and every scene for Easter eggs and secrets. One of those fans spotted an interesting mistake in the background of Doctor Strange involving one of the most talked-about objects in the entire MCU: Avengers Tower.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Celebrates Yor's Midseason Finale Look

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans for honoring the end of the first half of the anime's debut season by showing off many of Yor Forger's looks from over the episodes thus far! Kicking off this Spring as one of the most highly anticipated new series debuts of the season, Spy x Family has been dominating the last few months of conversation as fans tuned in to each new episode bringing the three unique members of the Forger Family together more and more while keeping their respective secrets from one another. But the series will be taking a break for the Summer.
ComicBook

Taika Waititi Calls Editing Thor: Love and Thunder While Filming Our Flag Means Death a "Management Nightmare"

Taika Waititi is one busy guy, and he's not slowing down. Not only did he direct Thor: Love and Thunder, possibly the most highly-anticipated movie of the summer, but you can currently catch him lending his voice to Pixar's Lightyear. The actor/director also serves as executive producer on What We Do In The Shadows and Reservation Dogs, directed the upcoming film Next Goal Wins, and has multiple more projects in the works, including a Star Wars film. Waititi also recently starred as Blackbeard in HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death which was just renewed for a second season. Waititi recently opened up to Hype about the struggle of editing the new Thor film while making Our Flag Means Death.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals an MCU Easter Egg

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The doctors are in. A Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene has surfaced online, flashing back to before the events of 2016's Doctor Strange. In the deleted scene included on the Blu-ray release, titled "A Great Team," renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and colleague Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) discuss their groundbreaking Strange-Palmer Method with WHiH News — the MCU news network that has appeared in multiple Marvel movies and series, including Iron Man 2, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch the deleted scene below.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Close to Loid

Spy x Family is one of the biggest new arrivals in the world of anime this year, with the Forger Clan currently having their adventures adapted to the small screen by Wit Studio of Attack on Titan fame and CloverWorks of The Promised Neverland fame. With the series created by Tatsuya Endo continuing to pick up steam, one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring the father of the Forgers, Loid, to life with some pitch-perfect cosplay.
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Waiting for Superman", the fifteenth and final episode of Superman & Lois' second season. The episode is expected to bring the conflict against Bizarro World and Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) to a head, which has put the series' ensemble of characters through the proverbial wringer this season. With the penultimate episode teasing the main Earth merging with the Bizarro World, it looks like things will be emotional for the show's ensemble — and will also bring John Diggle (David Ramsey) into the fold, hot off of his surprising Green Lantern-related twist in a recent episode of The Flash.
ComicBook

Rent-a-Girlfriend Debuts Life-Sized Statue of Chizuru

Rent-a-Girlfriend may have a single season to its name, but that won't be the case for long. The hit series is slated to debut its newest season in July, and all eyes are on Chizuru Mizuhara ahead of the premiere. And to celebrate, one lucky fan will be able to meet the heroine IRL thanks to a special life-size contest.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks Miniseries Announced

Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to comics. IDW Publishing a three-issue Star Trek: Lower Decks miniseries based on Star Trek's first animated comedy. Given the genre, they've seemingly found the perfect writer for the series in Eisner-winner Ryan North, known for his work on The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl for Marvel. He's teaming with artist Chris Fenoglio (who is also providing a variant cover for IDW's upcoming milestone Star Trek #400 one-shot). The first issue of the series arrives in September. This should be extra bonus good news for Star Trek: Lower Decks fans as the third season of the animated show will debut on Paramount+ this year as well, and the second season is headed to Blu-ray.
ComicBook

Christian Bale Reveals What He Took From The Thor: Love and Thunder Set, and From Batman

Christian Bale has collected some souvenirs during his time on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder and his trilogy of Batman films. The former Bruce Wayne is now portraying the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, whose mission is to literally murder all of the gods. Gorr is dramatically different from Batman, one of the most popular heroes in the DC Universe. Actors oftentimes keep sentimental items from movie sets to remember their roles, and this is the case for Bale as well. The actor revealed what he took from both Thor: Love and Thunder and his Batman trilogy.
ComicBook

Epic Joker Fan Art Imagines Willem Dafoe as Batman Villain

Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin filming their upcoming sequel to 2019's Joker, and all eyes are definitely on the project. Lady Gaga is rumored to join the film as Harley Quinn, with the film being labeled a musical. Joaquin Phoenix will return as the titular psychopath, so everything is looking up from here. Joker is a character that's beloved by Batman fans of all ages, and there are a lot of opinions on who should play the character or who is the best interpretation. One name that has always been floated around for the role is Willem Dafoe, with the actor even acknowledging the fan casting while appearing on late night TV. Now, one fan has created a cool design for the actor as the Clown Prince of Crime.
ComicBook

Jason Schwartzman Cast in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Jason Schwartzman (Fargo, The French Dispatch) has been cast in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel movie The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. According to reports, Schwartzman will be playing Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, host of the 10th Hunger Games that take place in the film. Fans of Suzanne Collins Hunger Games series will see that surname and quickly recognize that "Lucky" is the ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, the Hunger Games host of Katniss Everdeen's era. Caesar was famously played in The Hunger Games films by Stanley Tucci.
UPI News

Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'

June 27 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts has joined the cast of Madame Web. Deadline reported Monday that Roberts, 31, will star in the new Marvel film from Sony. Roberts joins previously announced stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim. Variety confirmed Roberts' casting. Details about...
