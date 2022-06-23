Rebels adding guard Nowell, transfer from Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shane Nowell, a 6-foot-6 guard who played his freshman season at Arizona, is transferring to play basketball at UNLV, coach Kevin Kruger said Thursday.

Nowell will be a sophomore at UNLV with three years of eligibility remaining.

Nowell, 210 pounds, played in 19 games for Arizona this past season, averaging 3.5 minutes. He was a standout at Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash., outside Seattle, as a senior during the 2020-21 season when ESPN rated him as the 16th best college prospect as his position.

Kruger said Nowell has great size and strength.

“He embraces playing defense at a high level and will offer versatility on the offensive end,” Kruger said in a news release by UNLV.

Nowell’s brother, Jaylen Nowell, was the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2018-19 at Washington and plays in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nowell is the sixth new incoming player to join the program for the upcoming season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.