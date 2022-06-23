ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rebels adding guard Nowell, transfer from Arizona

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shane Nowell, a 6-foot-6 guard who played his freshman season at Arizona, is transferring to play basketball at UNLV, coach Kevin Kruger said Thursday.

Nowell will be a sophomore at UNLV with three years of eligibility remaining.

Nowell, 210 pounds, played in 19 games for Arizona this past season, averaging 3.5 minutes. He was a standout at Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash., outside Seattle, as a senior during the 2020-21 season when ESPN rated him as the 16th best college prospect as his position.

Kruger said Nowell has great size and strength.

“He embraces playing defense at a high level and will offer versatility on the offensive end,” Kruger said in a news release by UNLV.

Nowell’s brother, Jaylen Nowell, was the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2018-19 at Washington and plays in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nowell is the sixth new incoming player to join the program for the upcoming season.

