Body found in the South Hills

HEYBURN — A woman was shot to death Thursday in this town next to Burley, city police said.
The Heyburn City Police and Minidoka County Sheriff's departments responded to the shooting at the Elk Meadows subdivision, according to a Friday evening news release authorized by Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto.
A suspect was apprehended and there is no known threat to public safety, the statement said.
Heyburn police and Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.
No further information was available on Friday.
ABERDEEN — Firefighters extinguished a utility terrain vehicle that caught fire following the Aberdeen Daze parade on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on North First East and did not result in any injuries, authorities said.
The road was temporarily shut down by police while Aberdeen firefighters extinguished the burning UTV.
The UTV had participated in the parade minutes prior to catching on fire.
The Aberdeen Fire Department was nearby, having also participated in the parade, and responded quickly to the emergency.
It wasn't immediately clear why the UTV caught fire.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Box Elder County officials announced Thursday the identity of the county worker who died Tuesday in a worksite accident, while riding a UTV. According to a news release from the county, William “Frenchy” Kossman was in his third year as a seasonal worker in the Weed Control Department for the county. He began working in this role in the spring of 2020.
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people from Twin Falls were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Magic Reservoir late last week. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old male and 24-year-old male both of Twin Falls were rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota, also of Twin Falls, refused medical treatment. The two injured had not been wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup went off the road, overcorrected and the pickup rolled three times just south of the East Magic Road on State Highway 75.
A sheriff's deputy was airlifted to the hospital after a fiery crash involving a semi northwest of Twin Falls late Tuesday morning, Idaho State Police said.
The 11:48 a.m. crash occurred in Gooding County when a 2013 Kenworth semi driven by a 31-year-old Rupert man was traveling northbound on 1700 East and appears to have failed to stop at the stop sign at 2950 South, colliding with the 34-year-old Gooding County sheriff's deputy's westbound 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, authorities said.
...
BURLEY — A local woman was sentenced to four fixed years in prison with eight years of indeterminate time on a charge of attempted first-degree murder for putting a plastic trash bag over her sleeping husband’s head while he napped.
Mildred Nineth Rivero, formerly known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was also charged with felony counts of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Those charges were dismissed by Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen as part of a plea deal, according to court records.
...
BURLEY — A Burley woman was charged with felony assault with intent to murder after her sleeping husband woke up and found her standing over him with a knife.
Irene Diaz Gomez, 26, was also charged with felony aggravated assault after the incident on June 14.
Cassia County Sheriff officers responded to a southeast Burley address and found a man who did not speak English. A neighbor was initially used...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One pediatric psychiatrist at St. Luke’s is stressing the importance of building healthy relationships between children, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report. Paula Griffith says it is easy for siblings to feel the need to...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ruling from the Supreme Court Friday will no doubt have an impact on Planned Parenthood here in Idaho. The organization has already closed down its Boise clinic, but in a press conference Friday, officials from the organization say the closing of the Boise clinic had nothing to do with the anticipation of the decision from the court.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Quail, a black lab. Regular viewers may remember Quail, as he was featured on Furry Friday in May, and has now returned a month later. Quail gets along well with others, including dogs...
Endowment trust land in southern Idaho closed last week because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland, between Malad and American Falls. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
As of this last week, it is now officially summer. The weather is proving to feel like it as well. With the heat rolling in, many of us will be spending time on weekends cooling off at the lake, on a river, or finding ways to enjoy the summer weather. One great thing about the summer is that it brings amazing music with it. An outdoor concert on a summer night is one of the best things there is, and this week is packed full of shows to attend, but picking which one can be tough. There is more going on than just music festivals and concerts, but here are some options for what to do this weekend around Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As families get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, higher prices at the grocery store may have an impact. According to economists, food as a whole is up 10% since last year. This is making it tough on many families across the country.
I don’t believe I could fit inside a Mini Cooper. Even when I was a young and thin man I couldn’t into a Miata owned by a friend. Or at least when the top was up, however. I still like the looks of a lot of small cars and especially the styling Europeans bring to automobile design.
