Arvin, CA

Food distribution to be held for those affected by power outage in Arvin

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 3 days ago
Supervisor Leticia Perez and Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Borreli announced they will be distributing food to those affected by the power outage in Arvin.

Power was knocked out in Arvin after lightning struck a transformer in the area. In a statement, PG&E said "crews continue to work around the clock to repair damage from the June 22nd lightning storm event in Kern County. Just after 5pm on Wednesday, June 22 lightning struck a large piece of equipment in a substation near Arvin causing an outage impacting 6,189 customers. Overnight crews restored power to 1,162 customers. As of today (Thursday, 6/23 at 9am) 5,027 customers remain without power in Arvin."

Arvin opened an emergency cooling center Thursday at City Hall due to the citywide power outage. The center offers seating, water, and air conditioning. The Red Cross and Kern County Emergency Services are helping the City of Arvin with the cooling center.

In addition, food and water will be provided to those in need at the Arvin Veterans Hall located at 414 4th Street. Food and water will be available until 7:30 p.m. or until they run out. If you require additional resources or have any questions please contact Arvin City Hall at (661) 854-3134.

