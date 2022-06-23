Norwich building gets a refresher on all the trimmings

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department said the Rhode Island Department of Health advised residents to avoid contact with a lake in Coventry on Thursday. Tiogue Lake has reports of high levels of bacteria. The Coventry Parks and Recreational team made a post on their Facebook advising...
(WTNH) — The City of Milford has been in the news lately for a brawl at a beach and there are also questions about the future of one of its most prominent companies. On Memorial Day, the city made headlines when a fight broke out at Walnut Beach. Several were arrested in that case in which some unruly people knocked down police officers and ripped off their body cameras.
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A water main broke in Norwich early on Monday morning, according to the Norwich Police Department. The main broke at midnight in the area of West Main Street (Route 82) and Osgood Lane, authorities said. Norwich Public Utilities is on the scene assessing damage and repairs. Both the east and westbound […]
The building has laid empty for more than a decade, and the multi-year effort to bring the Comet Diner back to its former glory continues.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the past year, a number of growing companies have announced plans to open new offices in Fairfield County. Most of that activity has been concentrated in Stamford and Greenwich — but the eastern end of the county also appears to be in a position to land another marquee recruit.
(WTNH) — As of July 1, it will be legal to sell marijuana in Connecticut, but it’s much more complicated than that. With a stroke of a pen a year ago, Governor Ned Lamont ushered in a new era in Connecticut. Marijuana became legal last summer and this summer it will be legal to sell it.
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Concerns across Connecticut continue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday in a 6-3 vote. The decision leaves abortion rights up to each state instead of it nationally being protected as it was. Women of color could be impacted the most by the...
When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut has come into the spotlight after the recent Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade. In May, Connecticut signed a piece of productive legislation that expanded access to reproductive healthcare. The legislation added protections for patients and providers, including increasing the types of practitioners who...
Meteorologist Connor Lewis says we will see some rain on Monday, leading to a warm and sunny rest of the week. Local reaction to Roe V. Wade: Kara Sundlun interviews Rep. Jillian Gilchrest. Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:10 AM UTC. |. Kara Sundlun interviews Democratic Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, sponsor...
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Wear sturdy boots/shoes, and bring water and a trail snack. Optional lunch stop following the hike at Skipper's Seafood Restaurant. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (GPS Ref: 5 Memorial Park Drive), Niantic (East Lyme) CT) and restrooms. Meet at 9:30 AM near the kiosk.
Jennifer Rourke, a Democratic candidate for the Rhode Island State Senate and a reproductive rights organizer, said she was attacked by her Republican opponent, an off-duty police officer, during a protest in Providence on Friday in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Rourke,...
After refusing for months to release an Internal Affairs investigation report about alleged trooper misconduct, state police sent a copy of the record to Hearst Connecticut Media Group, revealing details about a trooper who attended a party where cocaine was allegedly used by others. The records say the department sustained...
Six state parks have closed for the day after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Silver Sands State Park in Milford was the latest, closed at about 3:30 p.m. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon after 11:30 a.m., officials...
