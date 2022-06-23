ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Day

Norwich building gets a refresher on all the trimmings

By Dana Jensen
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYkOt_0gKElOUi00
Ezequiel Antonio uses a spray gun Thursday, June 23, 2022, while repainting the window pediments of The Wauregan apartments in downtown Norwich. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich — Ezequiel Antonio was using a spray gun and lift Thursday to repaint the window pediments of The Wauregan apartments downtown.

Heritage Housing Inc. is co-owner of the building and handles the management of the property.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

Department of Health advise no contact to lake in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department said the Rhode Island Department of Health advised residents to avoid contact with a lake in Coventry on Thursday. Tiogue Lake has reports of high levels of bacteria. The Coventry Parks and Recreational team made a post on their Facebook advising...
COVENTRY, RI
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Milford mayor addresses recent happenings in the city

(WTNH) — The City of Milford has been in the news lately for a brawl at a beach and there are also questions about the future of one of its most prominent companies. On Memorial Day, the city made headlines when a fight broke out at Walnut Beach. Several were arrested in that case in which some unruly people knocked down police officers and ripped off their body cameras.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Water main breaks in Norwich, closing West Main St.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A water main broke in Norwich early on Monday morning, according to the Norwich Police Department. The main broke at midnight in the area of West Main Street (Route 82) and Osgood Lane, authorities said. Norwich Public Utilities is on the scene assessing damage and repairs. Both the east and westbound […]
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Heritage Housing Inc
milfordmirror.com

‘This would be a real coup for Shelton and CT’: Possible new Subway HQ highlights area’s corporate appeal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the past year, a number of growing companies have announced plans to open new offices in Fairfield County. Most of that activity has been concentrated in Stamford and Greenwich — but the eastern end of the county also appears to be in a position to land another marquee recruit.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

These Connecticut Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
CONNECTICUT STATE
outdoors.org

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic, (Moderate, (B3B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Wear sturdy boots/shoes, and bring water and a trail snack. Optional lunch stop following the hike at Skipper's Seafood Restaurant. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (GPS Ref: 5 Memorial Park Drive), Niantic (East Lyme) CT) and restrooms. Meet at 9:30 AM near the kiosk.
EAST LYME, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Six state parks close after reaching capacity

Six state parks have closed for the day after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Silver Sands State Park in Milford was the latest, closed at about 3:30 p.m. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon after 11:30 a.m., officials...
TORRINGTON, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
332
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy