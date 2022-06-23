Norwich building gets a refresher on all the trimmings

Ezequiel Antonio uses a spray gun Thursday, June 23, 2022, while repainting the window pediments of The Wauregan apartments in downtown Norwich. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich — Ezequiel Antonio was using a spray gun and lift Thursday to repaint the window pediments of The Wauregan apartments downtown.

Heritage Housing Inc. is co-owner of the building and handles the management of the property.