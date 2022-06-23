ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

So what happens when your luggage ends up HERE? A staggering 25million bags go missing during air travel every year. BETH HALE examines why... and has tips on how to avoid it

By Beth Hale
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Piled high and stretching in all directions, photographs of a growing mountain of luggage at Heathrow airport this week were the stuff of holiday nightmares.

In spaces where passengers would normally bustle, there were suitcases. Hundreds of them. The bags were clearly not being collected by arriving passengers, and equally clearly not heading for a plane. The result of a ‘complex baggage system failure’, said the airport.

It was enough to make anyone who has ever lost a bag at an airport shudder.

For of all the moments of potential stress when travelling, surely one of the worst is that sinking feeling when you step off the plane at your destination airport, only to discover your baggage hasn’t made it, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYqhF_0gKElLqX00
In spaces where passengers would normally bustle in Heathrow Airport, there were suitcases

Suddenly all those plans you had to head straight to the pool are out of the window and replaced with a dash to the shops for emergency toiletries and underwear.

It was a scenario bride Melissa Waite, 39, found herself in earlier this month when she flew to Cyprus for her £20,000 dream wedding. Some of the wedding luggage failed to make it on the TUI flight from Manchester Airport. The beauty therapist and her husband-to-be, Michael, 32, had earlier been on the verge of calling off their wedding after flights for 50 of their guests were cancelled.

Bride and groom arrived, but their luggage containing wedding clothes and outfits for two of the pageboys did not.

‘I thought the luggage would arrive within a few days, but it didn’t,’ says mother-of-four Melissa. ‘I had to travel to a shopping mall that was an hour and 20 minutes away from where we were staying — during a heatwave that had temperatures of 38c.

‘I’d spent at least £350 on wedding clothes for the boys, maybe more. And I did not know what they would wear for the wedding without their pageboy outfits, which matched everyone else. It was really stressful.

‘I started to give up at one point, thinking that the wedding was not going to happen. I was supposed to be on holiday but I was spending all my time ringing Manchester Airport, and we had to pay for new flights to help some of our guests.’

Thankfully, the missing luggage did turn up, six days later and on the eve of the wedding.

‘Our wedding day was beautiful — as nice as it could be. But afterwards I just felt drained,’ says the exasperated bride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSnL1_0gKElLqX00
Travellers wait in a long queue to pass through the security check at Heathrow

Given the current chaos at UK airports, anyone planning to hop on a plane this summer could be forgiven for feeling an increased sense of trepidation.

The crux of the problem is that airlines and baggage handling companies were forced to cut staff numbers at the start of the pandemic and are now struggling to rehire to meet the renewed demand.

Should you be worried? Is a lost suitcase a lost cause? And where do bags go to when separated from their owners?

The trouble with transfers

At any given moment, as much as 236,000 tons of baggage is up in the sky, criss-crossing continents.

In 2019, the last year of normal travel before the pandemic struck, 25.4 million bags were mislaid during air travel globally, a figure roughly equivalent to 5.6 bags going missing — or being tampered with — for every 1,000 passengers.

Not surprisingly, this dipped during 2020, when passenger numbers plummeted, to 3.5 bags per 1,000 passengers, but had climbed back to 4.35 bags per 1,000 passengers last year, the most recent figures — a rise of 24 per cent.

The good news is that, according to Sita, the international IT provider to the industry which monitors global baggage handling, travellers today are far less likely to be parted from their suitcases than 15 years ago.

But if in a normal year even 25 million bags — carried by 4.5 billion passengers — go missing, the question is why?

Nearly half of all suitcases that go astray do so because of problems with flight transfers.

Put simply, if your flight to the Caribbean, Australia or wherever involves a transfer elsewhere before you reach your final port of call, the chance of your suitcase going astray increases. This is because while you may be able to dash between planes and make it to your seat in the nick of time, your luggage may not move so quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Us19v_0gKElLqX00
Robots are increasingly being deployed to take on some of the work of handling baggage — a task that is the responsibility of both the airport and the airlines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yl9Kg_0gKElLqX00
Passengers at Heathrow Terminal 3 complained of being in immigration queues for up to two hours as they tried to board their flights

Then there are the bags that go astray because a label has fallen off or because a luggage handler or another passenger has picked up the wrong case (yes, after a 12-hour flight one black bag looks much like the next one).

Perhaps the bigger question is, if your bag goes missing, will you get it back? The answer is yes . . . probably.

But 23 per cent of cases that go astray and turn up have been damaged or had items go missing and — unfortunately — six per cent of those that go missing are lost for ever in a baggage black hole.

WHERE DO missing cases end up?

If one, or more likely several bags, don’t make it on to a flight, the baggage will be collected and taken to an airport storage area, where the baggage label (a barcode which also carries the airport code — LHR for London Heathrow, for instance) will be read.

It should mean that bag is put on to the next available flight to its destination and delivered to the owner.

What’s much trickier is if the label has fallen off, meaning a hunt to match bag with owner.

This requires the owner to file a missing baggage report, preferably including lots of identifying detail. All major airlines use the World Tracer System to track luggage, using information you provide about the appearance of your bag, its contents and journey history.

Baggage handlers are not allowed, however, simply to open a suitcase and have a rummage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYFCE_0gKElLqX00
Passengers at Manchester Airport were left waiting for hours in the busy check-in desks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22j1Wq_0gKElLqX00
At Heathrow Airport passengers continue to face hours of waiting just to check in at the under staffed terminal

There is an official process to sanction a secondary search, in which case the bag can be opened and the handler will look for contact details that might help reunite bag with its owner, or identify objects that match a lost luggage report.

Of those bags deemed to be forever lost — after a period of 21 days — there’s a good chance they will end up at a luggage auction, of which London auction house Greasby’s is the biggest.

There’s an entire industry of savvy bargain hunters who will pay for a mystery case (most valuable items are removed and auctioned separately) in the hope that the contents might be useful.

Pre-Covid, every month Greasby’s was auctioning around 200 suitcases, which major airlines at Heathrow, including British Airways, had been unable to reunite with their owners.

The auction house takes a commission and the rest goes to the airline, meaning that they profit from having lost your case!

PLAYING TAG WITH sticky LABELS

The most widely used system for labelling luggage remains the barcode system — that’s the sticky label ground staff thread through the handles of your case when you check it in.

It’s a quick way of encoding luggage information, but it does require a scanning device to be pointed at the barcode to ‘read’ that information.

In some smaller airports, these labels are not routinely scanned, but are sorted manually.

Typically, your bag will make it on to the plane before you do. Before departure, it allows airlines to check that no bag is on the plane without the passenger also being present (if they don’t board the plane, the bag must be removed).

However, this does not act in reverse — if you make it to your plane but your bag does not, don’t expect the pilot to delay take-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xl2kj_0gKElLqX00
If one, or more likely several bags, don’t make it on to a flight, the baggage will be collected and taken to an airport storage area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HF87_0gKElLqX00
There are similar chaotic scenes at Bristol Airport as passengers face long queues 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugf2G_0gKElLqX00
The bags were clearly not being collected by arriving passengers, and equally not heading for a plane

And if there is a luggage system failure, as happened at Heathrow this week, the results can rapidly escalate — if a luggage belt in a busy terminal carries 8,000 bags an hour, those bags will swiftly pile up when it’s out of action.

COULD ROBOTS BE THE SOLUTION?

Quicker, more reliable solutions than a barcode do exist and experts say that a more rapid implementation of these methods could ease the lost luggage nightmare.

Robots are increasingly being deployed to take on some of the work of handling baggage — a task that is the responsibility of both the airport and the airlines.

Baggage handling is contracted out by the airlines to ground handling companies, while baggage transport systems such as the conveyor belts that whisk your bag off at check-in are the responsibility of the airport.

Heathrow Terminal 3 paved the way for the future of baggage handling when it opened a robotic handling hub in 2016.

Airlines have been asked to adopt RFID technology (Radio Frequency Identification), a tagging system also deployed in retail, which transmits and receives information via an antenna and a microchip.

Because the information is transmitted using a radio frequency, scanners, or rather receivers, do not have to be pointed at the tag, but can be stationed at key points throughout, for instance, an airport.

Clem Garvey, CEO of Paragon ID, works with precisely this technology, and says: ‘It means handlers can know in real time whether there are any issues with a bag.’ This means that at multiple points across an airport, the bag can be tracked to ensure it is heading for the correct flight. And when things go wrong, there is no wading through bags with a barcode scanner — rather the RFID device sends out a signal that will guide handlers to the bag they need to find.

The IATA (International Air Transport Association) has called upon all airports and airlines to introduce the technology, but has stopped short of a mandated timeline and the pandemic has slowed progress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KtPQ_0gKElLqX00
Heathrow Terminal 3 paved the way for the future of baggage handling when it opened a robotic handling hub in 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29S8zU_0gKElLqX00
Manchester Airport early Thursday morning showing a massive queue wind its way round T2

British Airways is understood to have run trials of the technology, as have others, but implementing it is proving expensive.

WHAT TO DO if YOUR bag is LOST

Most importantly, whether your bag is missing or damaged, you will need to report it.

Most airlines have a dedicated baggage desk within the baggage claims area, where you can register a Property Irregularity Report. Keep a copy of this and your bag should be forwarded on to you. If the errant bag means you have none of your holiday essentials, you can claim back the reasonable costs of any essentials you have to buy, so make sure you keep receipts.

However, there is a 21-day time limit for making compensation claims to the airline.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, when hold luggage is lost, delayed or damaged, the airline is liable for your losses.

However, there are no rules which fix the amount of compensation you should receive.

That’s where your travel insurance comes in. Check your travel policy’s cover on possessions before you leave because most of them will have a limit. There’s no point in packing your Louis Vuitton suitcase if its value alone takes you over your single-item limit.

Some policies may cover delayed baggage, paying up to specified amount for emergency purchases.

TRAVEL TIPS FOR A STRESS-FREE TRIP

Pack less — if you take only hand luggage, it will cut down on waiting times and reduce the risk of a baggage disaster. British Airways and other airlines state in their conditions that they don’t accept liability for lost jewellery, valuables or cash, so keep these in your hand luggage, along with your documents.

If you are putting luggage in the hold, then pack a few essentials and take any medication in a smaller bag to keep with you just in case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlnZn_0gKElLqX00
Terminals in airports across the UK have been extremely busy as people try to get away for a much needed break following the coronavirus pandemic 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apVsH_0gKElLqX00
Travellers queue at security at Heathrow Airport in London

Ensure you have a copy of your prescription or letter from your doctor to show at security if the medicine is in liquid or gel form.

Make sure your bag is in good condition; if it’s already fragile, it’s likely to get worse. And try to pack evenly so it travels smoothly on the baggage conveyor belts.

It’s easy to forget, but put something that identifies you and how to contact you inside the case.

And take a picture of your bag — it may come in handy if it goes astray.

Black bags are everywhere, so try to make your bag stand out in some way; but make sure it’s not because there are straps everywhere, since they could get stuck in luggage belt mechanisms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elderly couple kicked off Air Canada flight ‘for no reason’ demand an explanation – and compensation

Air Canada must “come up with a satisfactory answer and appropriate compensation” for ordering a retired British couple off a flight: so says 71-year-old Richard Brailey, who was ejected from a transatlantic flight in the early hours of Tuesday morning.Mr Brailey and his wife Patricia, 66, were at the end of a three-week trip around Canada. They were on board the delayed Air Canada flight AC866 from Montreal to London Heathrow – sitting in their assigned economy class seats, wearing masks in accordance with Canadian law, and had not been drinking.Armed police and airline staff boarded the plane to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Humiliating and traumatic’: Disabled woman carried off flight after special assistance failed to appear

A disabled woman has spoken out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.Suzanne Croft, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, was flying from Newcastle Internation to London Heathrow on Thursday, 9 June when she says airport assistance staff were slow to arrive and help her on and off of the plane.Ms Croft says other passengers were allowed to board but it took over an hour for special assistance staff to assist her onto the aircraft, and her wheelchair to be loaded into the hold -...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Furious passenger whose 16 calls to airline about his lost luggage went unanswered storms past security guards at Melbourne Airport after his Apple Airtags give away the bag's location: 'Is that customer service?'

A passenger who spent weeks trying to find his lost luggage eventually decided to storm an office at Melbourne Airport after the GPS tags, attached to his suitcases, pointed him in the right direction. Shane Miller, a cyclist and IT professional from Ballarat, landed at Melbourne Airport with Singapore Airlines...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Air Canada admits British passengers were rounded up and hauled off flight by armed police in Toronto by 'MISTAKE' in heavy-handed crackdown over mask rules

An airline which ejected at least 25 passengers from a Heathrow-bound plane without telling them why has admitted that some were 'mistakenly removed'. Air Canada has confirmed that some passengers had done nothing wrong before its staff accompanied by armed police ordered them off the plane. Officials have been contacting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Travel#Travel Tips#Air Transport#Global Travel#Tui#Bride
Daily Mail

Grieving elderly woman suffering from Parkinson's Disease misses her husband's funeral after a taxi booked for her two days earlier never showed up because of a driver's sneaky trick

An elderly woman has missed the opportunity to say goodbye to her beloved husband because of a taxi driver's failure to pick her up on time. Kerrin Terry, 72, who is living with Parkinson's Disease, was all dressed up and waiting for the taxi to pick her up from her Sydney nursing home and take her to the funeral of her husband Brian of 47 years.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'It's heartbreaking': Mother-of-four who saves supermarket food from bins and gives it to families in need for free says inflation has caused 'massive influx' in demand

A primary school teacher who hands out supermarket food set to be binned to families in need says inflation has caused a 'massive influx' in demand. Mother-of-four Deborah Doloughan from Middlesbrough, Tyne and Wear, who is always looking for a bargain in the reduced aisle, has hated food waste since working in a fast food restaurant in her twenties.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
travelawaits.com

IHG Is Replacing Individual Bathroom Toiletries At Thousands Of Its Hotels, Where You’ll See The Change

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Those little hotel bottles are close to becoming things of the past. IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that it’s replacing the bathroom miniatures with bulk amenities in 4,000 hotels. Guests will now find larger bottles/dispensers of at least 235 milliliters, which will not be replaced after each stay.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Outrage as principal at one of Australia's most expensive schools is allowed to install a luxury plunge pool at his private residence: 'Doesn't pass the pub test'

A principal of one of the country's richest schools has been slammed over plans to build a luxurious plunge pool at his on-site residence. The King's School headmaster Tony George received council approval to install the two-by-three-metre pool on the campus at North Parramatta, in western Sydney, on Friday. The...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Airline travel chaos drags on as 500 flights are canceled and 1K are delayed: American is blasted for issuing hotel vouchers that didn't work, forcing families to sleep in lobby, as Delta leaves customer on hold for FOUR HOURS and lost bags pile up

Travel mayhem stretched to the eighth day with thousands of flights delayed and over 500 cancelations in the US, sparking Fourth of July chaos fears. As of Friday morning, over 2,104 flights were delayed within, into or out of the US, according to FlightAware. An additional 543 flights were canceled across the nation.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

This Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years Come July

Large and small countries worldwide have relaxed travel restrictions since the shutting of borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. And although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates from earlier this year weren't exactly positive, places from Iceland to destinations in the Caribbean are welcoming tourists once again. One island nation, in particular, that has been closed to tourists for this entire time is opening its borders next month.
WORLD
travelnoire.com

American Airlines Launches Mobile ID For Travelers With TSA PreCheck

American Airlines (AA) customers who travel using TSA PreCheck can now go through airport security stress-free. AA has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to test a mobile identification application that replaces the need for physical boarding passes and IDs. For customers eligible for this service this means no more searching for everything while carrying their bags.
NFL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

440K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy