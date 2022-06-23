Honor a lost loved one at Lake Superior Life & Hospice Summer memorial service

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 327 PM EDT SUN JUN 26 2022 /227 PM CDT SUN JUN 26 2022/ ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA THROUGH 9PM EDT... .TONIGHT...BREEZY IN THE EVENING. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 43 TO 52. .MONDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS 66 TO 74. .MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 49 TO 56. .TUESDAY...SHOWERS WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 72 TO 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...PARTIAL CLEARING LATE. LOWS 45 TO 55. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. .FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. $$ LG.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO