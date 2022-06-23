Honor a lost loved one at Lake Superior Life & Hospice Summer memorial service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dozens of community and faith leaders gathered at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette Friday for special training on suicide prevention. The idea of this training is to empower faith leaders with the tools to have courageous conversations about suicide. Michelle Snyder, director of the Soul Shop movement shared with us why she likes working with smaller communities.
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County vet is treating pets with cases of an uncommon fungal infection. Marquette Veterinary Clinic Associate Veterinarian Dr. Edward Brauer III said the clinic has seen an unusually high number of dog patients with blastomycosis. Dr. Brauer III cited around five cases in the past week alone. Dr. Brauer III added that the clinic normally treats five total cases of blastomycosis in one year.
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) shared details on Monday that a scheduled road closure along M-28 in Alger County has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 29. The closure was originally scheduled for Tuesday, to allow the Michigan Air National Guard to host aircraft...
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police at the Negaunee Post need your help looking for a runaway from Marquette Township. Peyton Greet is a 17-year-old girl. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5′9″, approximately 135 lbs. Greet walked away from her home...
(WFRV) – Ssu-Chia Cheng walked out of Harris, Michigan with her second career victory winning the 2022 Island Resort Championship. It was a dominating performance from Cheng from start to finish. Her second round on Saturday set herself up for a victorious Sunday. Cheng didn’t bogey once on Saturday...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Every June 14, Flag Day comes and goes; a national holiday to remember the day the Stars and Stripes were officially declared the banner for the up-and-coming United States. Michigan doesn’t just have Flag Day, it has a Flag Month — flying high from...
Only Iron County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high community COVID-19 level this week, meaning people there should mask while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week earlier, there were 11 counties in northern Michigan and the U.P. at such a level.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A recap of day one of the 2022 Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The day was headlined by the 2nd Annual ‘Battle of the Badges’, a double-elimination tournament involving local first responders. The Ishpeming Fire Department won for the second straight year. Local...
A Delta County woman plans to help others after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky X50 instant game. The lucky 65-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at North Bluff Grocery, located at 6287 M-35 in Gladstone. “When I stopped at the store...
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 327 PM EDT SUN JUN 26 2022 /227 PM CDT SUN JUN 26 2022/ ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA THROUGH 9PM EDT... .TONIGHT...BREEZY IN THE EVENING. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 43 TO 52. .MONDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS 66 TO 74. .MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 49 TO 56. .TUESDAY...SHOWERS WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 72 TO 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...PARTIAL CLEARING LATE. LOWS 45 TO 55. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. .FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. $$ LG.
